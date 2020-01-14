Griz Freshman DJ Carter-Hollinger Earns Big Sky Honors

By Keith Demolder SWX

It’s not easy being the new kid. But for freshman Derrick Carter-Hollinger, this week showed that it doesn’t take long for a first-year player to shake the “new kid” moniker by winning Big Sky Conference Player of the Week honors.

Tuesday’s announcement marks the third week in a row that a Montana Grizzly earned player of the week honors as both Sayeed Pridgett and Kendal Manuel were named POTW in the previous weeks.

In two dominant offensive performances (and wins) over Eastern Washington (90-63) and Portland State (85-70), Carter-Hollinger racked up 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game all the while hitting 79 percent from the field.

Even more impressive than his stats is the fact that the San Diego, California product is the first Montana freshman to win the award in nearly a decade.

Along with three straight weeks with a player of the week nomination, the Grizzlies are also in first place in the Big Sky Conference standings.

“No question you want to get off to a good start. One thing we told these guys is we got off to a 5-1 start before and it was our worst season,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said. “So, for us, we have to treat it like we are behind in the standings and maintain our focus and see what happens. As long as we play it one game at a time and try and be better today than we were yesterday, we will have a chance.”