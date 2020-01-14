Gonzaga’s trio of 2020 commitments earn McDonald’s All-American game nominations

Gonzaga class of 2020 commits Dominick Harris, Julian Strawther and Jalen Suggs have been nominated for the McDonald’s All-American game.

The three, who are close friends and have dubbed themselves the “Tricky Trio,” are among 900-plus boys and girls nominated for the prestigious all-star games. Twelve-player rosters for the West and East teams will be announced later this month.

Gonzaga is No. 7 in 247sports’ 2020 team rankings. Suggs, a 6-foot-4 guard from Minneapolis, is No. 10 in 247sports’ composite rankings. Harris, a 6-4 combo guard at Rancho Christian High in Temecula, California, is No. 62, and Strawther, a 6-7 wing at Liberty High in Henderson, Nevada, is No. 64.

Harris, who orally committed to Gonzaga as a sophomore in Jan. 2018, and Strawther, who committed last April, signed letters-of-intent in November. Suggs, who reportedly is still considering professional options, committed to the Zags earlier this month. He can’t officially sign until April.

Minnehaha (9-2) is No. 13 and Rancho Christian (16-3) is No. 16 in MaxPreps.com’s latest top 25.

Gonzaga freshmen forwards Anton Watson and Drew Timme were nominated for last year’s game but didn’t make the final 24-player roster.