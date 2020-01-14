Girls basketball: Jordyn True scores 19 points with 12 rebounds and Colville beats Lakeside
UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 14, 2020
Jordyn True scored 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, and the Indians (7-5, 2-2) beat the visiting Eagles (1-11, 0-4) 64-40 in a Northeast 1A league game on Tuesday.
AshN’ea Anderson added 13 points for the Indians (7-5, 2-2).
Katye Ustimenko led the Eagles (1-11, 0-4) with 10 points.
Freeman 63, Riverside 45: Jaycee Goldsmith scored 16 points and the Scotties (10-2, 4-0) beat the visiting Rams (3-8, 0-3).
Sydney McLean added 12 points for Freeman.
Sam Riggles led Riverside with 23.
Medical Lake 58, Newport 39: Jaycee Oliver scored 14 points and the visiting Cardinals (4-7, 4-0) defeated the Grizzlies (6-7, 1-4).
Alika Robinson led Newport with nine points.
Northeast 2B
Liberty 66, Colfax 39: Maisie Burnham scored 30 points and the Lancers (12-1, 6-0) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (8-5, 2-3).
Kierstyn York led Colfax with 16 points.
Upper Columbia Academy 48, Tekoa-Rosalia 43: Mia Pierce scored 37 points and the visiting Lions (1-4, 1-3) beat the Timberwolves (1-11, 0-5).
Elise Wilkins and Delani Lehn scored 10 points apiece for Tekoa-Rosalia.
Nonleague
St. George’s 56, Genesis Prep 12: Margreit Gallow scored 15 points and the Dragons (10-3) beat the visiting Jaguars (1-11).
Cambrie Rickard added 13 points for St. George’s.
Oakesdale 53, Odessa 28: Lizzy Perry scored 19 points and the Nighthawks (10-3) beat the visiting Tigers (7-5).
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50, Davenport 19: Ellie Telford and Lainy Jacobsen scored 11 points apiece and the Gorillas (8-2) beat the visiting Warriors (4-6).
Mimi Isaak scored 13 points to lead Almira/Coulee-Hartline.
Idaho
Sandpoint 62, Bonners Ferry 28: Hattie Larson scored 21 points and the Bulldogs (8-6) defeated the visiting Badgers (5-9) in a nonleague game.
Holly Ansley led Bonners Ferry with 13 points.
Wallace 55, Mullan 29: Skylar Hill and Jaden House scored 12 points apiece and the visiting Miners (8-4, 2-0) beat the Tigers (2-8, 0-3) in a North Star league game.
Talowa Fallingwater led Mullan with 16 points.
