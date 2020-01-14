Boys basketball: Javon Williams’ 24 points helps Lakeside top Colville

From staff reports

Javon Williams scored 24 points and the visiting Lakeside beat Reardan 79-53 in a Northeast 1A league game on Tuesday.

Gabe Sossaman added 11 points for the Eagles (5-8, 2-3) and Jory Dotts led the Indians (3-9, 0-4) with 21.

Freeman 56, Riverside 46: Boen Phelps scored 14 points and Gabe Tippett added 11 and the Scotties (9-3, 3-1) defeated the visiting Rams (5-7, 1-3).

Jordan Nortz led Riverside with 19 points.

Newport 65, Medical Lake 52: Sam Thomas scored 20 points and the Grizzlies (8-5, 2-3) beat the visiting Cardinals (9-2, 3-1).

Michael Owen added 13 points for Newport and Nathan Jasmer led Medical Lake with 15.

Northeast 2B

Reardan 60, Asotin 41: Zane Perleberg scored 24 points and the visiting Indians (7-5, 2-2) beat the Panthers (3-11, 1-4).

Tyler Sprecher added 12 points for Reardan and Noah Renzelman and Nick Heier scored 12 points apiece for Asotin.

Liberty 76, Colfax 52: Van Ricker scored 31 points and the Lancers (13-0, 6-0) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (9-4, 2-1). Tayshawn Colvin added 25 points with 10 assists for Liberty.

Liberty’s Austin Flaig had 11 rebounds and Colton Marsh added 10 points.

John Lustig led Colfax with 22 points.

Northeast 1B

Cusick 79, Columbia 20: Devin Browneagle scored 21 points on five 3-pointers and the Panthers (9-2, 6-1) beat the visiting Lions (2-8, 0-6).

Celias Holmes added 13 points for Cusick, and Trae Young led Columbia with 10.

Nonleague

Springdale 56, Inchelium 44: Noah Howder scored 16 points and pulled down 21 rebounds and the Chargers (4-7) beat the visiting Hornets (4-6).

Avery Kitt added 10 points for Springdale and Dayton Seymour led Inchelium with 14.

Kettle Falls 60, Curlew 36: Mathew Thompson scored 26 points and the visiting Bulldogs (7-4) beat the Cougars (2-9).

Lane Olson scored 18 points to lead Curlew.

Davenport 46, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 45 : AJ Floyd scored 21 points and the Gorillas (4-7) defeated the visiting Warriors (4-5).

Reece Isaak led Almira/Coulee-Hartline with 16 points.

St. George’s 69, Genesis Prep 36: Nick Watkins scored 27 points, Dan Rigsby added 21 points and the visiting Dragons (10-3) defeated the Jaguars (5-5).

Scott Mwinka led Genesis Prep with eight points.

Idaho

Sandpoint 77, Bonners Ferry 70: Kobe Banks scored 21 points and the visiting Bulldogs (5-5) beat the Badgers (2-5) in a nonleague game. Braden Blackmore scored 30 points to lead Bonners Ferry.

Wallace 77, Mullan 56: Will Farkas scored 18 points and the visiting Miners (4-4, 2-1) beat the Tigers (2-5, 1-3) in a North Star league game.

Carter Bailey scored 17 points and Logan Hill added 15 for Wallace.

Luke Trogden paced Mullan with 19 points.