Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, January 15

Basketball

College men: NWAC: Columbia Basin vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, Wenatchee Valley at North Idaho, both 7:30 p.m.

College women: NWAC: Columbia Basin vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, Wenatchee Valley at North Idaho, both 5:30 p.m.

High school boys: GSL: University vs. Central Valley at Spokane Arena, 7:15 p.m. GNL: Pullman at Cheney, 7 p.m. NEA: Medical Lake at Deer Park, 5:30 p.m. Nonleague: Moscow at Lake City, Wallace at Kellogg, both 7 p.m.

High school girls: GSL: University vs. Central Valley at Spokane Arena, 5:30 p.m. IEL 5A: Lake City at Lewiston, 7 p.m. GNL: Pullman at Cheney, 5:30 p.m. NEA: Medical Lake at Deer Park, 7:15 p.m. Nonleague: Priest River at North Idaho Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

High school: GSL: North Central at Mt. Spokane, Ferris at Gonzaga Prep, both 7 p.m.; GNL: East Valley at Pullman, West Valley at Cheney, both 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:25. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.