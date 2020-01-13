On the air

SWX Home
Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Auto Racing

2:30 p.m.: Dakar Rally 2020, Stage 9, taped … NBC Sports

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Ohio State … FS1

4 p.m.: Duke at Clemson … ESPN

4 p.m.: Mississippi at Florida … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Richmond at Davidson … ESPNU

5 p.m.: VCU at Dayton … CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: DePaul at Villanova … FS1

6 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma … ESPN

6 p.m.: Maryland at Wisconsin … ESPN2

6 p.m.: TCU at West Virginia … ESPNU

7 p.m.: Wyoming at Nevada … CBS Sports

8 p.m.: San Diego State at Fresno State … ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Utah at Brooklyn … Root (Comcast only)

5 p.m.: Houston at Memphis … NBA

7:30 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State … NBA

Golf

11 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Classic … Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Minnesota at Pittsburgh … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Kamloops at Spokane … 103.5-FM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Kyle Smith Show … 920-AM

6 p.m.: Whitworth Pirates Coaches Show … 1230-AM

All events are subject to change.

