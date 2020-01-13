Gonzaga holds onto No. 1 ranking but Baylor gains ground

Gonzaga remained atop the AP college basketball rankings, but red-hot Baylor is right on the Bulldogs’ heels.

Gonzaga (18-1) thumped two WCC opponents last week and still lost a big chunk of its lead over its closest pursuers. Baylor (13-1), after impressive road wins against then-No. 22 Texas Tech and then-No. 3 Kansas, climbed from fourth to second.

Duke slipped one spot to third. Auburn, Butler, Kansas, San Diego State, Oregon, Florida State and Kentucky rounded out the top 10.

The Zags were 62 points ahead of the Blue Devils and 221 in front of Baylor in last week’s poll. The Bears are now within seven points and received more first-place votes (31) than Gonzaga (30). Duke received four first-place votes.

This article will be updated.