SWX Home
Sports >  High school sports

Girls basketball: Rylee Vining scores 19 points to lead Colton to league win

(AP)
(AP)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff reports

Colton 76, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 44: Rylee Vining scored 19 points and the Wildcats (8-5, 3-2) defeated the visiting Eagles (4-7, 0-4) in a Southeast 1B league game on Monday.

Josie Schultheis scored 15 points and Taylor Thomas added 13 for Colton, which entered play ranked No. 4 in Class 1B by the WIAA RPI system. The Wildcats led 29-9 after the first quarter.

Brooklyn Bailey led St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse with 24 points and Drew Curtis-Brewer added 11.

Odessa 53, Lake Roosevelt 50: Grace Nelson and McKennah Davison scored 12 points apiece and the Tigers (7-3) defeated the visiting Raiders (4-6) in a nonleague game on Monday.

Maddy Wagner had 11 points and Ashlyn Neilsen added 10 for Odessa.

Raycee Marchand led Lake Roosevelt with 11 points.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in High school sports