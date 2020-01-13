Girls basketball: Rylee Vining scores 19 points to lead Colton to league win
Mon., Jan. 13, 2020
Colton 76, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 44: Rylee Vining scored 19 points and the Wildcats (8-5, 3-2) defeated the visiting Eagles (4-7, 0-4) in a Southeast 1B league game on Monday.
Josie Schultheis scored 15 points and Taylor Thomas added 13 for Colton, which entered play ranked No. 4 in Class 1B by the WIAA RPI system. The Wildcats led 29-9 after the first quarter.
Brooklyn Bailey led St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse with 24 points and Drew Curtis-Brewer added 11.
Odessa 53, Lake Roosevelt 50: Grace Nelson and McKennah Davison scored 12 points apiece and the Tigers (7-3) defeated the visiting Raiders (4-6) in a nonleague game on Monday.
Maddy Wagner had 11 points and Ashlyn Neilsen added 10 for Odessa.
Raycee Marchand led Lake Roosevelt with 11 points.
