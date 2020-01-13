Boys basketball: Ryan Moffet scores 25 points and Odessa downs Lake Roosevelt in showdown of top-ranked teams

From staff reports

Odessa 61, Lake Roosevelt 54: Ryan Moffet scored 25 points and the Tigers (9-0) defeated the visiting Raiders (9-1) in a nonleague game on Monday.

Odessa holds the top spot in Class 1B in the WIAA’s RPI system, which is used to seed teams for the state tournament. Lake Roosevelt entered play as the No. 1 team in Class 2B.

Marcus King had 12 points while Camden Weber and Jaden Hunt added 10 points apiece for Odessa.

Tyler Jordan scored 16 points and Sam Wapato added 13 for Lake Roosevelt.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 58, Colton 44: Owen Swannack finished with 10 points as the Eagles (2-7, 1-4) raced out to an 18-6 lead and defeated the Wildcats (1-9, 1-4) in a Southeast 1B league game.

Ty Harder had nine points while Wyatt Walker, Douglas Stach and Pedro Molina all added eight for SJEL.

Kian Ankerson led Colton with 21 points.