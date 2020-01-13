SWX Home
Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, January 14

Basketball

High school boys: GSL: Mt. Spokane at Rogers, Lewis and Clark at Mead, Gonzaga Prep at Ferris, all 5:30 p.m. GNL: Clarkston at Cheney, Pullman at East Valley, both 5:30 p.m. NEA: Medical Lake at Newport, Lakeside at Colville, Riverside at Freeman, all 5:30 p.m. NE2B South: Reardan at Asotin, Colfax at Liberty, Upper Columbia Academy at Tekoa-Rosalia, all 7:30 p.m. NE1B North: Columbia at Cusick, 7:30 p.m. IML: Sandpoint at Bonners Ferry, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Inchelium at Springdale, 5:30 p.m.; Moscow at Lake City, Lakeland at Timberlake, both 7; Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Davenport, Genesis Prep at St. George’s, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, Odessa at Oakesdale, all 7:30.

High school girls: GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Ferris, Lewis and Clark at Mead, Mt. Spokane at Rogers, all 7:15 p.m. IEL 5A: Lake City at Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene at Post Falls, both 7 p.m. GNL: Clarkston at Cheney, Pullman at East Valley, both 7 p.m. NEA: Medical Lake at Newport, Lakeside at Colville, Riverside at Freeman, all 7:15 p.m. NE2B South: Colfax at Liberty, Reardan at Asotin, Upper Columbia Academy at Tekoa-Rosalia, all 6 p.m. NE1B North: Columbia at Cusick, 6 p.m. IEL4A: Lakeland at Moscow, 6 p.m. Nonleague: Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Davenport, Genesis Prep at St. George’s, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, Odessa at Oakesdale, all 6 p.m.; Bonners Ferry at Sandpoint, St. Maries at Priest River, both 7; Colton at Grangeville, 7:30.

Gymnastics

High school: GSL: North Central, Lewis and Clark, Cheney, Ferris, Mt. Spokane at Albertsons Gymnastics Center, 6 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Kamloops at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Wrestling

High school: GSL: Mead at University, Rogers at Central Valley, both 7 p.m. NEA: Colville at Deer Park, Freeman at Riverside, both 7 p.m. Nonleague: Moscow at Pullman, 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.

