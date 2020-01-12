Top 25 roundup: Arizona State upsets another top 5 team in Oregon State

Associated Press

Ja’Tavia Tapley scored 14 points, Robbi Ryan and Reili Richardson added 10 each, and Arizona State got its second straight upset, beating No. 3 Oregon State 55-47 on Sunday in Tempe, Arizona.

The victory finished a memorable weekend for the Sun Devils (13-4, 3-2 Pac-12), who also beat No. 2 Oregon 72-66 on Friday night. It also capped a tough week for the sport’s elite teams: No. 1 UConn, Oregon and Oregon State all lost and there will almost certainly be a shakeup in the national rankings on Monday.

Oregon State (15-1, 3-1) shot 19 of 61 from the field, including 2 of 20 from 3-point range.

(2) Oregon 71, (18) Arizona 64: In Tucson, Arizona, Sabrina Ionescu had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her 22nd triple-double, extending her NCAA record and leading Oregon over Arizona.

The Ducks (14-2, 3-1 Pac-12) had a rare lapse in poise during a loss to Arizona State on Friday night, allowing the Sun Devils to charge back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Oregon found itself in a similar position at McKale Center, building a 13-point lead midway through the third quarter.

The Ducks kept their composure when Arizona made a run by getting the ball inside or into the hands of Ionescu.

Aari McDonald scored 25 points for Arizona (12-3, 2-3), and Cate Reese had 13.

(4) South Carolina 93, Vanderbilt 57: In Nashville, Tennessee, Zia Cooke scored 17 points, and South Carolina got into position for a possible move up to No. 1 for the first time this season.

Top-ranked UConn lost to Baylor on Thursday night. No. 2 Oregon lost to Arizona State on Friday night, and Arizona State upset No. 3 Oregon State 55-47 earlier Sunday.

The Gamecocks (16-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) came in and simply dominated from the start on their way to a 10th straight win.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan added 15 points for South Carolina.

Chelsie Hall scored 15 points for Vanderbilt (12-5, 2-2). Mariella Fasoula added 12.

(5) Stanford 79, California 65: In Berkeley, California, Kiana Williams had 21 points, and Stanford made it a weekend sweep of California in the second meeting over three days between the Bay Area rivals.

Haley Jones also scored 21 and Lexie Hull added 15 to help Stanford (15-1, 4-0 Pac-12) win its fifth straight game since a loss at Texas on Dec. 22.

Now come perhaps the toughest back-to-back tests yet for Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer’s young Cardinal: a weekend road trip to play the Oregon schools.

Cal scoring leader Jaelyn Brown, averaging 14.8 points, had 14 after being held to four on just four shots in Friday’s loss. Sara Anastasieska scored 13 points for the Golden Bears (8-7, 0-4).

(6) Baylor 94, Oklahoma State 48: In Waco, Texas, NaLyssa Smith had career highs with 30 points and 15 rebounds, powering Baylor to another big win.

The Lady Bears (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) have won 47 consecutive home games, now the longest streak in the nation. UConn had won 98 in a row at home until Thursday, when the Lady Bears won 74-58 in Hartford, Connecticut, to give the Huskies their worst home loss in 14 years.

Lauren Cox had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor, and Te’a Cooper scored 16 points.

Vivian Gray and Natasha Mack both had 15 points for Oklahoma State (10-5, 1-2).

(7) Louisville 75, Wake Forest 61: In Louisville, Kentucky, Dana Evans scored 20 points, helping Louisville to its eighth consecutive victory.

The Cardinals (16-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) also got a solid performance from Jazmine Jones, who scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Louisville scored 28 points off 18 Wake Forest turnovers while improving to 6-0 all-time against the Demon Deacons.

Ivana Raca had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Demon Deacons (10-6, 3-2), and Christina Morra had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

(8) UCLA 65, Colorado 62: In Boulder, Colorado, Michaela Onyenwere had 19 points and seven rebounds, and UCLA held on for the victory.

The Bruins (16-0, 5-0 Pac-12) led by 25 in the third quarter but sweated out the victory. Colorado’s Jaylyn Sherrod missed a contested 3-pointer just before the final buzzer.

Japreece Dean and Charisma Osborne each added 13 points for UCLA.

Mya Hollingshed scored 17 points for the Buffaloes (13-3, 2-3), who have lost 15 consecutive games to top-10 teams.

(9) North Carolina State 90, Notre Dame 56: In South Bend, Indiana, Elissa Cunane recorded her ninth double-double of the season as hot-shooting North Carolina State beat Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-5 Cunane, averaging a double-double coming into the game, had 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes for coach Wes Moore’s Wolfpack (15-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jada Boyd scored 16 points, and Kayla Jones had 15.

Katlyn Gilbert scored a career-high 25 points for the Fighting Irish (6-11, 1-4), who suffered their fifth straight home loss and seventh of the season at Purcell Pavilion, both low marks for Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw in her 33 seasons.

(11) Florida State 78, North Carolina 64: In Tallahassee, Florida, Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points and Nicki Ekhomu had 20, leading Florida State to the victory.

Florida State used a 9-0 run to push the lead to 17 early in the fourth quarter. The Seminoles (15-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot 57% for the game and made 10 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Taylor Koenen hit a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Tar Heels (12-4, 3-2).

Iowa 91, (12) Indiana 85 (2OT): In Iowa City, Iowa, Kathleen Doyle had 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Iowa beat Indiana in double overtime.

Iowa (13-3, 4-1 Big Ten) extended its home win streak to 30 games and moved into a three-way tie with Indiana and Rutgers atop the conference standings.

Monika Czinano had 23 points for the Hawkeyes.

The Hoosiers have lost 20 consecutive road games against Iowa, dating to a 63-59 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 20, 1994.

Jaelynn Penn had a season-high 24 points for Indiana (14-3, 4-1).

(14) Kentucky 65, Florida 45: In Gainesville, Florida, Rhyne Howard had 22 points after a slow start, and Kentucky pulled away for the victory.

Howard was 7 of 10 for 18 points in the second half. Chasity Patterson finished with a career-high 20 points for the Wildcats (14-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference).

Kiara Smith had 16 points for the Gators (11-6, 2-2), but freshman Lavender Briggs was held to two points, ending her streak of double-figure games at 14. Florida had 25 turnovers.

(15) DePaul 74, St. John’s 69: In Chicago, Sonya Morris had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and DePaul rallied for its sixth consecutive victory.

Deja Church added 15 points and 10 boards for the Blue Demons (15-2, 5-0 Big East), who trailed 50-47 heading into the fourth quarter.

Qadashah Hoppie topped St. John’s (10-7, 3-3) with 20 points. Alissa Alston scored 19, and Leilani Correa added 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Red Storm shot 36% (23 of 64) from the floor.

(17) Maryland 77, (24) Michigan 49: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Blair Watson hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, helping Maryland to the road win.

Ashley Owusu added 18 points and Diamond Miller scored 15 for the Terrapins (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten), who also beat the Wolverines 70-55 on Dec. 28. T

Maryland turned 14 first-half Michigan turnovers into 10 points and led 37-21 at the break.

Naz Hillmon scored 15 points for Michigan (11-5, 2-3). Kayla Robbins had 11.

(19) West Virginia 68, Texas 63: In Morgantown, West Virginia, Tynice Martin scored 23 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 21 and West Virginia earned its ninth straight win.

Martin and Gondrezick combined to score 20 of 21 West Virginia points in the fourth quarter. West Virginia (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) went 13 for 19 from the line in the fourth after making 5 of 13 through the first three.

Sug Sutton scored 18 points for Texas (9-6, 1-2). Charli Collier had 11, and Joyner Holmes finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.

(20) Missouri State 80, Northern Iowa 66: In Springfield, Missouri, Abby Hipp scored 15 points for Missouri State on 7-of-10 shooting, and Alexa Willard finished with 12 in the victory.

The Bears (14-2, 4-0 Missouri Valley) earned their fifth straight win.

Karli Rucker led Northern Iowa (9-5, 1-2) with 14 points. Abby Gerrits had 13.

(21) Arkansas 90, Missouri 73: In Fayetteville, Arkansas, Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 38 points, powering Arkansas to the win.

Alexis Tolefree scored 13 points for the Razorbacks (14-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference). Taylah Thomas had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Arkansas shot 56% (20 for 36) in the second half after shooting 32% (12 of 37) in the first.

Hayley Frank scored 19 points for the Tigers (4-13, 1-3), who had won seven straight in the series. Aijha Blackwell had 18.

(23) Tennessee 73, Georgia 56: In Knoxville, Tennessee, Rennia Davis scored 17 points, and balanced Tennessee earned its second straight victory.

The Lady Vols (13-3, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) shot 52% (28 for 54) from the field. Jordan Horston scored 14 points, Tamari Key had 13 and Lou Brown finished with 12.

Georgia (10-7, 1-3) shot 39% (23 for 59) in its third consecutive loss. Maya Caldwell scored 13 points, and Gabby Connally had 11.