On the air
Sun., Jan. 12, 2020
Monday’s TV Highlights
Auto Racing
3:30 p.m.: Dakar Rally 2020, Stage 8, taped … NBC Sports
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Boston at Loyola Maryland … CBS Sports
Basketball, high school boys
7:15 p.m.: Shadle Park vs. North Central … SWX
Basketball, high school girls
5:30 p.m.: Shadle Park vs. North Central … SWX
Biathlon
10 p.m.: IBU World Cup … NBC Sports
Football, CFP National Championship
5 p.m.: LSU vs. Clemson … ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS and ESPNU
Golf
11 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic … Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia … NHL
Luge
8 p.m.: FIL World Cup … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Football, CFP National Championship
5 p.m.: LSU vs. Clemson … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
