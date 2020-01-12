On the air

SWX Home
Monday’s TV Highlights

Auto Racing

3:30 p.m.: Dakar Rally 2020, Stage 8, taped … NBC Sports

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Boston at Loyola Maryland … CBS Sports

Basketball, high school boys

7:15 p.m.: Shadle Park vs. North Central … SWX

Basketball, high school girls

5:30 p.m.: Shadle Park vs. North Central … SWX

Biathlon

10 p.m.: IBU World Cup … NBC Sports

Football, CFP National Championship

5 p.m.: LSU vs. Clemson … ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS and ESPNU

Golf

11 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic … Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia … NHL

Luge

8 p.m.: FIL World Cup … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Football, CFP National Championship

5 p.m.: LSU vs. Clemson … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

