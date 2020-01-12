Former Gonzaga forward Johnathan Williams returns to Wizards on two-way contract

Former Gonzaga forward Johnathan Williams is back with the Washington Wizards.

Williams agreed to a two-way contract, the NBA team announced Sunday.

Williams joined the Wizards in late December and was effective in a six-game stint, averaging 5.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the injury-riddled NBA team. He was waived Jan. 4 after reaching the 10-day limit on his hardship exception contract.

“Johnathan has shown the ability to impact the game on both ends of the court during his time with us and during his previous NBA experience,” said Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard. “His experience playing for Coach (Mark) Few at Gonzaga prepared him to be a professional both on and off the court and we look forward to his continued development within our program.”

Former Zag Rui Hachimura, Washington’s first-round draft pick, has been sidelined since Dec. 16 with a groin injury. Williams and Hachimura were teammates on Gonzaga’s 2017 team.

Williams was on a two-way contract with Los Angeles last year. He played in 24 games with the Lakers and 36 with NBA G League South Bay. He left Maccabi Rishon in Israel to join the Wizards.