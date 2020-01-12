Area Sports Menu for Monday, January 13
Sun., Jan. 12, 2020
Basketball
High school boys: GSL: Shadle Park vs. North Central at Spokane Arena, 7:15 p.m. SE 1B: St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Colton, 7:30 p.m. CW 1B: Lake Roosevelt at Odessa, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls: GSL: Shadle Park vs. North Central at Spokane Arena, 5:30 p.m. CW 1B: Lake Roosevelt at Odessa, 6 p.m. SE 1B: St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Colton, 6 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9.
