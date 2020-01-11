WCC roundup: Josip Vrankic’s putback lifts Santa Clara over Saint Mary’s

Associated Press

Josip Vrankic had 22 points and 10 rebounds and scored the go-ahead basket with 9.4 seconds left, helping Santa Clara beat Saint Mary’s 67-66 on Saturday night in Moraga, California.

The Broncos’ Trey Wertz missed a driving layup and Vrankic grabbed the offensive rebound. Vrankic was short on the first putback attempt but grabbed the rebound and scored on the second putback. Malik Fitts missed a pair of attempts in the final seconds for Saint Mary’s.

DJ Mitchell added 16 points and eight boards for Santa Clara (15-3, 2-1 West Coast Conference), which snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Gaels, with the previous victory a 71-70 win on Feb. 28, 2015.

Jordan Ford had 30 points and Fitts added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Saint Mary’s (15-4, 2-2).

San Francisco 79, Pacific 75: Charles Minlend scored 19 points, Jimbo Lull added 13 with nine rebounds and the Dons (13-6, 2-2) topped the Tigers (14-5, 2-1) in Stockton, California.

Dzmitry Ryuny hit 3 of 3 3-pointers and scored 12 points and Jordan Ratinho added 11 for the Dons, who shot 51% from the field. Josh Kunen scored 10 points and had eight boards.

Jamaree Bouyea, the Dons’ second-leading scorer heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, had five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Jahbril Price-Noel led Pacific with a career-high 20 points off the bench and Jahlil Tripp scored 19 points, had seven rebounds and made five assists. Gary Chivichyan scored 10 points.

BYU 96, Portland 70: Zac Seljaas had a season-high 21 points as the Cougars (13-5, 2-1) won their seventh consecutive home, routing the Pilots (9-9, 1-2) in Provo, Utah.

Dalton Nixon had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Brigham Young. Kolby Lee added 13 points. TJ Haws had 13 points and 14 assists for the home team.

Malcolm Porter had 16 points for the Pilots. Jacob Tryon added 12 points and eight assists. Theo Akwuba had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Pepperdine 85, San Diego 78: Kameron Edwards scored a season-high 23 points as the Waves (8-9, 1-2) downed the host Toreros (7-12, 0-4). Colbey Ross added 22 points for the Waves.

Edwards made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds. Ross also had seven assists for the Waves.

Skylar Chavez added 19 points for Pepperdine.

San Diego put up 54 points in the second half, a season high.