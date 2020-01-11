Locally: Kyle Groves wins first Junior Bowlers Tour tournament of 2020

Kyle Groves saved his best for last to win the first Junior Bowlers Tour tournament of 2020 last Sunday at North Bowl.

After going 4-0 during the match-play portion of qualifying and averaging 217 to take over first place for the five-person finals, Groves shot the day’s best score, a 278, to defeat No. 2 qualifier Blake English 278-199 for the championship.

Kaleb Ramelow, who had also gone 4-0 during the match-play portion of qualifying to jump from eighth into fifth, won his first two matches before being sidelined by English and finished third. Paige Harns, in only her second JBT and first finals, finished fourth and Cameron Comer was fifth.

Groves also had the day’s high average for the boys, a 218. Harns led the girls in high game (203) and average (233).

The next JBT will be at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d’Alene next Sunday.

College scene

North Idaho College, with seven individuals ranked in the top seven and six in the top five, moved up to No. 3 last week in the National Junior College Athletic Association wrestling poll.

NIC was No. 4 in the previous poll on Dec. 3 after being No. 11 in the first poll on Nov. 5.

Jacob Swift, a redshirt sophomore from Phoenix and returning NJCAA All-American, leads the ranked Cardinals. He’s No. 1 at 157 pounds. Navarro Nanpuya, a freshman from Omak, Washington, (165), and redshirt freshman Andrew Lucero (125) are both ranked third.

Hunter Gregerson, a sophomore from University High and also a returning NJCAA All-American, is ranked fourth at 184; sophomores Micah Tynanes (197) and Zay Duran (174) are both ranked fifth; and Sal Silva, a redshirt freshman, is seventh at 149 pounds.

• Alek Jacob, a junior pitcher at Gonzaga from North Central, has received a second preseason baseball All-American honor, this one a third-team selection from the publication Perfect Game. Collegiate Baseball Newspaper named him to its preseason All-American second team.

The two-time All-West Coast Conference right-hander pitched in 25 games as a sophomore with four starts, a 7-3 record, 12 saves and a 2.17 ERA. He had 87 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings.

• Washington State senior guard Chanelle Molina received the first Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honor of her career when she was selected for her performance in WSU games against Stanford and California.

She averaged a Pac-12-best 27.5 points for the week, shooting a league-high 71.8% from the field (23 of 32). The performance included a then-season-high 27 points in a loss to No. 4/5 Stanford, which she one-upped with 28 in a win over Cal. She augmented that with eight rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one blocked shot as WSU won for the first time at Cal since 2011.

• Ben College, Whitworth’s senior guard who led the Pirates to two victories by averaging 25.5 points per game, was named the Northwest Conference Men’s Basketball Student-Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 5.

In collecting his second POW of the season, College made 55.9% of his field goals and 41.7% of his 3-point attempts. He was perfect at the free-throw line (8 for 8) and added seven rebounds, three steals and two assists during the weekend.

• Idaho, which won four of the last five championships, was picked to finish third and Eastern Washington was fourth in the Big Sky Conference coaches’ preseason women’s tennis poll with the Vandals tabbed seventh and the Eagles last in the men’s poll.

Defending champion Northern Arizona was picked to repeat in both polls.

Hockey

Spokane Chiefs captain Ty Smith returned from the IIHF World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic with two points and two penalty minutes along with a gold medal.

The defenseman from Lloydminster, Alberta, one of three alternate captains for Canada, collected assists in a 6-4 win over the USA and a 7-2 win over the host Czech Republic. He also received a minor penalty for holding in Canada’s 4-3 gold-medal win over Russia.

Chiefs goalie Lukas Parik played in two games, a 4-3 overtime loss to the USA and a 7-4 loss to Smith and Canada. In that one, he left the game with an injury he suffered on Canada’s fourth goal 14:30 into the first period. All four Canada goals came on power plays, two with a two-man advantage. One of the U.S. goals was on a power play.

Smith and Parik rejoined the Chiefs in Friday’s 3-1 victory against Vancouver.

Shooting

Taylor Christian, 18, Spokane Valley Tech, of the Spokane Junior Rifle Club, placed 104th out of 215 competitors overall and 80th out of 188 juniors during the first of two stages of the USA Shooting Winter Air Gun Championships at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last month. The second stage of the U.S. Olympic Team qualifier is next month.

Letters of intent

Lewis-Clark State women’s tennis – Kyla Currie, Lake City, regional champion as a sophomore and junior, two-time 5A State placer (seventh as a sophomore, sixth as a junior), 3.5 GPA.

Washington State women’s tennis – Lunda “Fila” Kumhom, Bangkok, 11.44 Universal Tennis Rating, highest UTR of any recruit in the history of the WSU program said coach Lisa Hart.

Soccer

Morgan Cathey, who has coached Whitworth men’s soccer for seven seasons, has resigned to become head coach at NCAA Division II Cal State Stanislaus, where he was the top assistant for two seasons before accepting the Whitworth job.

Shane Bangle, Whitworth’s top assistant in 2019, will lead the team in the interim, Pirates athletic director Tim Demant said.

Cathey had a record of 82-39-16, including 62-23-13 in the Northwest Conference. The Pirates won three straight NWC titles from 2014-16, earning three trips to the NCAA Division III tournament. They made it to the Round of 16 in 2014.

• Marissa Zucchetto, a goalkeeper whose junior season was short-circuited by an injury, is transferring from Texas Tech to join Washington State’s NCAA Tournament College Cup semifinalist women’s program as a senior for the 2020 season.

Cougars coach Todd Shulenberger said he helped recruit the Mississauga, Ontario, native to Texas Tech when he was the associate head coach there. He noted Zucchetto had a 7-1 record and four shutouts in 2019 before she was injured. In three seasons, she had 14 shutouts and a 0.53 GAA, No. 2 all time at Texas Tech.