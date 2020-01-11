Jenn Wirth’s double-double helps No. 16 Gonzaga women outlast Pacific

Jenn Wirth scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help No. 16 Gonzaga outlast Pacific 68-67 on Saturday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Katie Campbell added 15 points for the Bulldogs (16-1, 5-0 WCC), including going 3 of 8 from 3-point range. Jessie Loera and Jill Townsend also finished in double figures for the Zags with 11 points apiece.

GU was forced to finish the game with two starters on the bench, as Townsend and forward LeeAnne Wirth both fouled out in the final five minutes.

Valerie Higgins paced the Tigers (11-6, 4-2) with 20 points, while Lianna Tillman added 11. Pacific had the advantage in made field goals (24-21) and 3-pointers (7-6), but the Zags made up the difference in free-throw makes (20-12) and on the glass (38-31).

Gonzaga travels to Santa Clara at 7 p.m. Thursday.

