Girls basketball: Ellis Crowley scores 22 points, Freeman tops Lakeside at Reece Court

From staff reports

Ellis Crowley scored 22 points and Freeman (8-2, 2-0) defeated Lakeside at Reece Court, Eastern Washington University in a Northeast 1A league game on Saturday.

Sydney McLean added 12 points for the Scotties (8-2, 2-0).

Katye Usitmenko led the Eagles (1-10, 0-3) with 10 points.

Cashmere 63, Medical Lake 27: Louisville-bound Hailey Van Lith scored 35 points and the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (11-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (3-7) in a nonleague game.

Grace Hammond added 10 points for Cashmere.

Lexi Redell led Medical Lake with 10 points.

Northeast 2B

St. George’s 55, Chewelah 32: Cambrie Rickard scored 14 points and the Dragons (9-3, 3-1) beat the visiting Cougars (1-12, 0-4).

Margreit Gallow and Annika Bergquist added 10 points apiece for St. George’s.

Lexi Robertson led Chewelah with 13 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 54, Colfax 31: Dakota Killian scored 14 points and the Broncos (9-4, 5-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (8-4, 2-2).

Skylar Sakamoto-Howell and Asher Cai score 10 points apiece for Colfax.

Northeast 1B

Inchelium 68, Odessa 40: Zalissa Finley scored 27 points and went 13 of 16 from the free throw line and the visiting Hornets (10-2, 5-1) beat the Tigers (6-3, 5-2).

Grace Nelson and Maddy Wagner had 10 points apiece for Odessa.

Wellpinit 67, Republic 24: Jada Orr scored 13 points, Aaliayah Wynecoop added 12 and the host Redskins (8-3, 6-1) defeated the Tigers (3-6, 2-4).

Kayla Tonasket had nine points for Republic.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 42, Selkirk 33: Mimi Isaak scored 20 points and the Warriors (4-5, 4-2) topped the Rangers (6-7, 3-5).

Makenna Oliver added 11 points for ACH.

Madison Chantry scored 13 points and Bree Dawson had 11 to lead Selkirk.

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 48, Colton 29: Julie Baljo scored 15 points off of three second-half 3-pointers and the Nighthawks (8-3, 3-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (7-5, 2-2).

LouEllen Reed added 14 points and eight rebounds for Oakesdale.

Taylor Thomas led Colton with 14 points.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 56, Prescott 23: Brooklyn Bailey scored 17 points with four steals and the Eagles (5-6) beat the visiting Tigers (0-2).

Olivia Kjack scored 15 points for St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse and Drew Curtis Brewer added 13 points with 11 rebounds.

Garfield-Palouse 49, Lakeside (ID) 46: Kenzi Pederson scored 21 points and the visiting Vikings (8-3) beat the Knights (3-2) in a nonleague game.

Madi Cloninger made four 3-pointers to add 13 points for Garfield-Palouse.

Jolissa Holt led Lakeside with 23 points.