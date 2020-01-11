Eli Zummack has four-point night to lead Spokane Chiefs past Vancouver Giants 6-3

From staff reports

LANGLEY, B.C. – Eli Zummack had two goals and two assists to extend his point streak to a Western Hockey League-leading 17 games as the Spokane Chiefs defeated the host Vancouver Giants 6-3 Saturday night.

Adam Beckman scored his 30th goal of the season for the Chiefs (21-13-4-1), tying Everett’s Bryce Kindopp for the league lead. Beckman, Cordel Larson and Filip Kral each had a goal and an assist as the Chiefs swept the home-and-home series, defeating Vancouver 3-1 Friday night in Spokane.

Chiefs goaltender Lukas Parik made 29 saves, including stopping a penalty shot, blanking the Giants (17-17-2-2) over the final two periods.

Zummack’s second goal, at 9:35 of the third period, broke a 3-3 tie. Larson and Leif Mattson scored empty-net goals in the final 1:05 to clinch the victory.

Zummack has nine goals and 19 assists in his 17-game run and has scored in four consecutive games. Beckman increased his point streak to 13 games, in which he has 17 goals and nine assists.

After Kral and Zummack scored in the opening 4:15 of the first, the Giants responded with three straight goals, two on the power play, for a 3-2 lead.

Beckman netted the lone goal of the second period, tying the score at 3.

Tristen Nielsen, Tyler Preziuso and Zack Ostapchuk scored for the Giants, who got three assists from Alex Kannok Leipert. Goalie David Tendeck stopped 26 of 30 shots.