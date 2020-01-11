Boys basketball: Ashton Hamilton-Becker’s 29 points enough for Medical Lake to hold off Cashmere in OT

From staff reports

Ashton Hamilton-Becker scored 29 points on four 3-pointers and visiting Medical Lake beat Cashmere 55-50 in overtime in a nonleague game.

Nicholas Mason added 12 points for the Cardinals (9-1).

Sam Phillips led the Bulldogs (5-3) with 17 points.

Freeman 53, Lakeside 48: Boen Phelps scored 16 points and the Scotties (8-3, 2-1) defeated the Eagles (4-8, 1-3) at Reece Court, Eastern Washington University.

Javon Williams led Lakeside with 14 points.

Northeast 2B

St. George’s 82, Chewelah 59: Nick Watkins scored 30 points and the Dragons (9-3, 3-0) defeated the Cougars (7-6, 3-1).

Nic Sheirloh led Chewelah with 10 points.

Colfax 50, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 49: John Lustig scored 19 points and the Bulldogs (9-3, 3-0) beat the visiting Broncos (9-4, 4-2).

Lustig was fouled and then hit a free throw to take the lead.

Drew Kelly led Lind-Ritzville/Sprague with 23 points.

Northeast 1B

Davenport 67, Northwest Christian 51: AJ Floyd scored 24 points, Gavin Boggs added 19 and the Gorillas (3-7, 2-1) defeated the Crusaders (1-12, 0-3).

Floyd reached 1000 career points for Davenport with tonight’s win.

Micah Littleton led Northwest Christian with 17 points.

Odessa 68, Inchelium 34: Ryan Moffet scored 28 points and the Tigers (8-0, 5-0) defeated the visiting Hornets (4-5, 3-3).

Marcus King had 11 points with 11 rebounds, along with eight steals and four assists for Odessa.

Lonnie Simpson led Inchelium with 17 points.

Wellpinit 78, Republic 30: William Dick scored 12 points and the Redskins (6-5) beat the visiting Tigers (2-7) in a nonleague game.

Kobe Stearns added 11 points for Wellpinit, and Fats Carmona finished with six points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Koty Dellinger led Republic with 15 points.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 63, Selkirk 43: Chase Gerard scored 22 points and the Warriors (4-4) defeated the Rangers (8-5) in a nonleague game.

Jay Link led Selkirk with 18 points.

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 56, Colton 23: Matt Hockett scored 25 points and the Nighthawks (10-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (1-8, 1-3).

Simon Anderson added 10 points for Oakesdale, and Kian Ankerson led Colton with nine points.

Prescott 56, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 49: Victor Garcia scored 20 points and the visiting Tigers (7-4, 4-1) beat the Eagles (1-9, 0-4).

Owen Swannack led St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse with 19 points.

Idaho 3A

Kellogg 57, St. Maries 37: Brandon Miller scored 12 points and the visiting Wildcats (5-4) beat the Lumberjacks (8-2).

Graden Nearing added nine points for Kellogg and Coleman Ross led St. Maries with 11.