Boys basketball: Ashton Hamilton-Becker’s 29 points enough for Medical Lake to hold off Cashmere in OT
UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 11, 2020
Ashton Hamilton-Becker scored 29 points on four 3-pointers and visiting Medical Lake beat Cashmere 55-50 in overtime in a nonleague game.
Nicholas Mason added 12 points for the Cardinals (9-1).
Sam Phillips led the Bulldogs (5-3) with 17 points.
Freeman 53, Lakeside 48: Boen Phelps scored 16 points and the Scotties (8-3, 2-1) defeated the Eagles (4-8, 1-3) at Reece Court, Eastern Washington University.
Javon Williams led Lakeside with 14 points.
Northeast 2B
St. George’s 82, Chewelah 59: Nick Watkins scored 30 points and the Dragons (9-3, 3-0) defeated the Cougars (7-6, 3-1).
Nic Sheirloh led Chewelah with 10 points.
Colfax 50, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 49: John Lustig scored 19 points and the Bulldogs (9-3, 3-0) beat the visiting Broncos (9-4, 4-2).
Lustig was fouled and then hit a free throw to take the lead.
Drew Kelly led Lind-Ritzville/Sprague with 23 points.
Northeast 1B
Davenport 67, Northwest Christian 51: AJ Floyd scored 24 points, Gavin Boggs added 19 and the Gorillas (3-7, 2-1) defeated the Crusaders (1-12, 0-3).
Floyd reached 1000 career points for Davenport with tonight’s win.
Micah Littleton led Northwest Christian with 17 points.
Odessa 68, Inchelium 34: Ryan Moffet scored 28 points and the Tigers (8-0, 5-0) defeated the visiting Hornets (4-5, 3-3).
Marcus King had 11 points with 11 rebounds, along with eight steals and four assists for Odessa.
Lonnie Simpson led Inchelium with 17 points.
Wellpinit 78, Republic 30: William Dick scored 12 points and the Redskins (6-5) beat the visiting Tigers (2-7) in a nonleague game.
Kobe Stearns added 11 points for Wellpinit, and Fats Carmona finished with six points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Koty Dellinger led Republic with 15 points.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 63, Selkirk 43: Chase Gerard scored 22 points and the Warriors (4-4) defeated the Rangers (8-5) in a nonleague game.
Jay Link led Selkirk with 18 points.
Southeast 1B
Oakesdale 56, Colton 23: Matt Hockett scored 25 points and the Nighthawks (10-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (1-8, 1-3).
Simon Anderson added 10 points for Oakesdale, and Kian Ankerson led Colton with nine points.
Prescott 56, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 49: Victor Garcia scored 20 points and the visiting Tigers (7-4, 4-1) beat the Eagles (1-9, 0-4).
Owen Swannack led St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse with 19 points.
Idaho 3A
Kellogg 57, St. Maries 37: Brandon Miller scored 12 points and the visiting Wildcats (5-4) beat the Lumberjacks (8-2).
Graden Nearing added nine points for Kellogg and Coleman Ross led St. Maries with 11.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.