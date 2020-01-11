Area women’s basketball: Chanelle Molina, Washington State rally past rival Washington

From staff reports

Chanelle Molina played all 40 minutes but had enough in the tank to score 11 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter and rally Washington State to a 66-59 victory over Washington in a Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game Saturday in Seattle.

The Cougars (8-7, 1-2 Pac-12) trailed 45-37 early in the fourth quarter before reeling off 10 straight points to grab a 47-45 lead on Borislava Hristova’s jumper in the paint with 7:11 left. Hristova, who led all scorers with 20 points, became the 23rd Pac-12 women’s player to reach 2,000 career points.

Amber Melgoza’s bucket for UW (10-4, 2-1) tied the game at 47, but Molina buried a pair of 3s in an 8-0 run that put WSU ahead 55-47 and in command for the rest of the game.

The Cougars capitalized on UW’s 13 turnovers, turning those miscues into 19 points. WSU also benefited from a 11-for-13 effort from the foul line.

Hristova shot 8 of 15 from the field. Jovana Subasic added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Molina grabbed a team-high eight boards. Melgoza and Missy Peterson scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Huskies.

Whitworth 67, Lewis & Clark 48: Sydney Abbott led all scorers with 18 points, and the host Pirates (9-4, 2-2 Northwest Conference) stabilized in the second half to defeat the Pioneers (1-11, 0-4).

Whitworth trailed 28-27 at halftime after being held to nine points in the second quarter, but the Pirates outscored LC 22-10 in the third quarter to take over. Talia Brandner scored 12 points, and Courtney Gray had 10 for Whitworth.

Delsie Johnson led the Pioneers with 15 points.

CC Spokane 71, Treasure Valley 68: Faith Adams hit four 3-pointers en route to 23 points, and the Sasquatch (9-4, 2-2 Northwest Athletic Conference) held on to defeat the Chukars (8-5, 2-2) at Spokane Falls CC.

Katlyn Ostrowski scored 17 points, and Koyama Green added 10 points for CCS.

Walla Walla 70, North Idaho 40: Sailor Leifke and DeeAnn White scored 13 points apiece and the host Warriors (16-1, 5-0 NWAC) defeated the Cardinals (7-8, 1-3).

Anna Schrade scored 11 points for NIC.