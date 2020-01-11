Area Sports Menu for Sunday, January 12
Sat., Jan. 11, 2020
Hockey
KIJHL: Spokane at Fernie, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
College women: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Washington, noon.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.
