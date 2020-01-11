Area men’s basketball: Austin White, Community Colleges of Spokane pull away for win
UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 11, 2020
Austin White scored 15 of his game-high 17 points in the second half, helping Community Colleges of Spokane pull away for a 94-77 victory over Treasure Valley in a Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Saturday at Spokane Falls CC.
White made four 3-pointers in the second half for the Sasquatch (14-3, 4-0).
Kaeleb Johnson joined White with four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Garrett White added 13 points, Jamal Alstrom had 11 and Jaron Williams contributed 10 for Spokane, which led 42-40 at the break.
The Sasquatch held a 43-28 rebounding edge over the Chukars (8-7, 1-3) and collected 16 offensive boards. White had nine rebounds, and Kobe Reese and Jaelon Stith each had eight.
North Idaho 104, Walla Walla 95: Nate Pryor scored 22 points to lead four NIC players in double figures, and the Cardinals (16-1, 4-0 NWAC) defeated the host Warriors (6-11, 0-5).
James Carlson contributed 19 points, Christian Guess scored 16 and Joey Naccarato 13 for NIC. The Cardinals carried a 54-47 lead into halftime.
The Warriors made 17 of 41 3-point attempts, while NIC made 5 of 18. The Cardinals outscored Walla Walla 21-0 at the foul line.
Ryan Wagar scored 21 points, and Jake Poulton and Jander Cline added 19 and 18, respectively, for Walla Walla.
