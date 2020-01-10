Winter weather forces postponement of Greater Spokane League slate for Friday

Due to the winter weather impacting Spokane, Eastern Washington and North Idaho, the Spokane School District released students at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Friday.

As a result, all games and after-school activities involving the district – including all Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball games – have been postponed for the day.

All #SpokaneSchools students have been dismissed for the day. After talking with the other school districts that participate in the GSL, we decided to cancel all extracurricular activities today.



Be safe this weekend. @kxly4news @KHQLocalNews @KREM2 @SpokesmanReview pic.twitter.com/q33QaRBa0J — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) January 10, 2020

Many other school districts are postponing or canceling games for Friday and Saturday as well.

Please visit our schedule page or individual team pages on NWPrepsNow.com to see if your school has been impacted by the winter weather. We will update the schedules as we receive notice from school district administrators.