Winter weather forces postponement of Greater Spokane League slate for Friday

WSDOT’s Kent Reitmeier drives a tow plow through a snow encrusted westbound i-90 on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in near Cheney, Wash. The snow has caused widespread postponements and cancellations to high school sports across the region. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Due to the winter weather impacting Spokane, Eastern Washington and North Idaho, the Spokane School District released students at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Friday.

As a result, all games and after-school activities involving the district – including all Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball games – have been postponed for the day.

Many other school districts are postponing or canceling games for Friday and Saturday as well.

Please visit our schedule page or individual team pages on NWPrepsNow.com to see if your school has been impacted by the winter weather. We will update the schedules as we receive notice from school district administrators.

