Prep basketball: Ben Krogh scores 16 points, Newport bests Priest River

From staff reports

Ben Krogh scored 16 points and visiting Newport (7-5) beat Priest River (2-4) 57-33 in a Northeast 1A game on Friday.

Kettle Falls 61, Chewelah 45: Caden McKern scored 31 points and the visiting Bulldogs (5-4, 1-2) beat the Cougars (8-5, 2-1) in a Northeast 2B league game.

Jaron Baldwin led Chewelah with 13 points.

Selkirk 59, Wellpinit 57: Ryan Zimmerman scored 23 points and the Rangers (8-4, 7-0) beat the visiting Redskins (5-5, 2-4) in a Northeast 1B league game.

Steven Ford Jr. led Wellpinit with 16 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 53, Tri-Cities Prep 39: Austin Thompson scored 18 points and the Broncos (10-3) beat the visiting Jaguars (8-4) in a nonleague game.

Idaho 5A

Lake City 53, Coeur d’Alene 44: Seth Hanson scored 16 points and the Timberwolves (8-3, 1-0) beat the visiting Vikings (5-6, 0-1).

Mayson Whitaker scored nine points to lead Coeur d’Alene.

Lewiston 52, Post Falls 49: Jace McKarcher scored 18 points and the Bengals (9-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Trojans (12-3, 0-1).

Alex Horning led Post Falls with 15 points.

Girls

Kettle Falls 48, Chewelah 41: Mya Edwards scored 15 points and the visiting Bulldogs (6-5, 1-2) beat the Cougars (1-11, 0-3) in a Northeast 2B league game.

Alyssa Fitzgerald led Chewelah with 13 points.

Wellpinit 48, Selkirk 47: Jada Orr scored 15 points and the visiting Redskins (7-3, 5-1) beat the Rangers (6-6, 3-4) in a Northeast 1B league game.

Bree Dawson led Selkirk with 15 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 48, Tri-Cities Prep 44: Dakota Killian scored 14 points and the Broncos (8-4) beat the visiting Jaguars (9-5) in a nonleague game.

Idaho 5A

Lake City 61, Coeur d’Alene 47: Brooklyn Rewers scored 19 points and the Timberwolves (10-5, 2-0) topped the visiting Vikings (11-4, 0-1) in the Fight for the Fish rivalry game.

Aubrey Avery and Jaya Miller added 10 points apiece for Lake City, which led by one at intermission.

Madi Symons paced CdA with 16 points.

Post Falls 57, Lewiston 39: Dylan Lovett scored 21 points and the visiting Trojans (1-0) defeated the Hawks (0-2) in a league match.

Cait Richardson led Lewiston with 12 points, while Laney Smith scored 10 points for Post Falls.