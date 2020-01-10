North Dakota State and James Madison back in FCS title game

By Stephen Hawkins Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas – North Dakota State and James Madison are both finishing up their first season with new head coaches. The Bison even have a freshman quarterback.

Yet here they both are again. The teams that have combined for the past eight FCS championships are back in Frisco playing for another title Saturday.

While top-ranked North Dakota State (15-0) has gone from Fargo to Frisco to win seven of the past eight national titles, this will be the third championship game in four seasons for James Madison. The Dukes (14-1) won the title three years ago after advancing with a semifinal win at the Fargodome, but lost to the Bison in the championship game the following season.

“Once the playoffs were set and we had seen what kind of roll they were on, and what kind of roll we were on, we figured that we might be playing them,” JMU All-American defensive end Ron’Dell Carter said.

The Dukes have won their past 14 games by an average margin of nearly 30 points. Their only loss came in coach Curt Cignetti’s debut, a 20-13 loss in the opener at Big 12 team West Virginia.

North Dakota State has an FCS-record 36-game winning streak, including the past two national titles. The Bison have a chance to become the first college football team in any division since Yale in 1894 to have a 16-win season.

“I think both programs are unique and positioned to be successful. And when you look at the Division I level, there’s not many schools that can say that, even at the FBS level,” said Cignetti, who was on Nick Saban’s original staff at Alabama long after his father was coach at West Virginia with Saban as one of his young assistants. “There’s very few schools really positioned to be successful year in, year out.”

New Bison coach Matt Entz was the team’s defensive coordinator the past five seasons for coach Chris Klieman, who went to Kansas State after last year’s title run. Entz said about half the coaching staff changed.

“So those coaches were trying to fit in as well. And our seniors did an outstanding job. Our returners did an outstanding job,” Entz said. “I think it speaks volumes to the tradition at North Dakota State when you’re able to continually have success on the football field when you do have major turnover in the coaching office.”

This is relatively young Bison team, with only three senior starters on offense.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Trey Lance has attempted 278 passes without an interception. He has thrown for 2,714 yards with 28 touchdowns, and run for 934 yards and 13 more TDs. True freshman Kobe Johnson is one of three running backs with at least 600 yards rushing for the Bison, who run for 288 a game.

“Knowing what North Dakota State does … just stopping the run, that’s the main thing,” said Dukes linebacker Dimitri Holloway, a second-team All-American for the nation’s top rushing defense (61.1 yards per game).