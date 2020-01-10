Dante Olson Wins Buck Buchanan Award as Best Defensive Player in FCS Football

By Vince Bagby SWX

Dante Olson earned one final fitting and prestigious honor to cap off his collegiate career as the Grizzly linebacker was officially named the Buck Buchanan Award winner on Friday night, taking home the honor given annually to the best defensive player in all of FCS football.

Olson was a top three finalist for the honor last year as a junior but ultimately finished third in the balloting as the award went to Zach Hall of Southeast Missouri State. However this season Olson took home the coveted honor, becoming just the third Montana Grizzly to ever take home the most prestigious defensive award in all of FCS football. He joins the ranks of Kroy Biermann (2007) and Tyrone Holmes (2015) as the only Grizzlies to earn the honor.

During his senior season Olson tallied 179 total tackles, breaking both the Montana and Big Sky Conference records. His 397 career tackles for the Grizzlies are the most in program history.