Area Sports Menu for Saturday, January 11

Basketball

College men: Pac-12: Washington State at Stanford, 3 p.m.; Washington at California, 5. WCC: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 1 p.m. NWC: Lewis & Clark at Whitworth, 6 p.m. NWAC: Treasure Valley vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, North Idaho at Walla Walla, both 4 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Washington, 12:30 p.m. WCC: Pacific at Gonzaga, 2 p.m. NWC: Lewis & Clark at Whitworth, 4 p.m. NWAC: Treasure Valley vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, North Idaho at Walla Walla, both 2 p.m.

High school boys: NEA: Freeman vs. Lakeside (WA) at Eastern Washington University, 7:30 p.m. IML: Kellogg at St. Maries, 5 p.m. NE 2B: Chewelah at St. George’s, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Colfax, both 6 p.m. NE 1B: Curlew at Columbia, Inchelium at Odessa, Selkirk at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Republic at Wellpinit, all 6 p.m. SE 1B: Colton at Oakesdale, Prescott at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, all 5:30 p.m. Nonleague: Medical Lake at Cashmere, 4:30; Garfield-Palouse at Lakeside (ID), 5.

High school girls: NEA: Freeman vs. Lakeside at Eastern Washington University, 5:30 p.m. IML: Kellogg at St. Maries, 3 p.m. NE 2B: Chewelah at St. George’s, Colfax at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, both 4:30 p.m. NE 1B: Cusick at Harrington, 3 p.m.; Curlew at Columbia, Inchelium at Odessa, Republic at Wellpinit, Selkirk at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, all 4:30. SE 1B: Colton at Oakesdale, 4 p.m. Nonleague: Medical Lake at Cashmere, 3 p.m.; Garfield-Palouse at Lakeside (ID), 3:30; Rogers at Genesis Prep, 7:30.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Vancouver, 7 p.m. KIJHL: Spokane at Columbia Valley, 6 p.m.

Swimming

College women: Pac-12: UCLA at Washington State, 11 a.m. Nonconference: Whitworth at Seattle, 1 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Oregon, 11 a.m.

College women: Washington State at Hawaii Invitational in Honolulu.

Track and field

College indoor: Gonzaga, Eastern Washington, Whitworth, CC Spokane at Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open in Moscow, Idaho, 8:55 a.m.

Wrestling

College: North Idaho at NEO Duals in Miami, Oklahoma, 7 a.m.

High school: River City Duals at Post Falls HS, 9 a.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 8:45 a.m.; dog racing, 9. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 8:45 a.m.