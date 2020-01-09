WCC roundup: Jordan Ford helps Saint Mary’s hold off BYU

Associated Press

Jordan Ford scored 24 points, and Tanner Krebs added four of his 10 points from the free-throw line late to help Saint Mary’s hold off BYU for an 87-84 overtime victory Thursday in Moraga, California.

Malki Fitts (17 points) and Dan Fotu (16) also finished in double figures for the Gaels (15-3, 2-1 WCC).

TJ Haws led the Cougars (12-5, 1-1) with 29 points, while Take Toolson added 24.

BYU was without leading scorer Yoeli Childs, who missed the game due to a dislocated right index finger. Childs is averaging 20.9 points and 10.1 rebounds in seven games this season.

The Gaels shot 46.8% from the floor and were 9 of 28 (32.1%) from deep. BYU finished shooting 47.8% overall and 33.3% from 3-point range.

SMC also had the slight advantage on the glass, outrebounding BYU 38-32. The Gales finished with 16 turnovers to the Cougars’ 10.

San Francisco 80, Santa Clara 61: Charles Minland scored 25 points to lead four Dons in double figures as USF (12-6, 1-2) topped the visiting Broncos (14-3, 1-1).

Josh Kunen added 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Dons, while Jordan Ratinho and Jamaree Bouyea added 11 and 10 points respectively.

DJ Mitchell paced Santa Clara with 21 points off the bench, while Trey Wertz added 13.

San Francisco shot 52.7% from the floor and was 8 of 22 (36.4%) from 3-point range, while holding the Broncos to 32.8% overall and 33.3% (4 of 12) from deep. The Dons also dominated on the glass, outrebounding SCU 45-26.