Updates and reactions: Mike Leach signs contract to become new Mississippi State football coach

Mike Leach’s flirtation with the SEC – something that began two years ago when Leach was in line to take the job at Tennessee – finally culminated early Thursday afternoon, when the Washington State coach was officially hired to coach Mississippi State.
Washington State Director of Athletics Pat Chun addressed the media Thursday in the wake of Mike Leach’s departure to Mississippi State, discussing Leach’s tenure in Pullman, how the football team was informed of his exit and where the Cougars plan to go from here. |
Gov. Jay Inslee reacts to Leach departure
In Olympia, news of Mike Leach’s departure from Washington State University broke as legislative leaders were discussing issues for the upcoming session. |
National reaction
Leach’s last month at Washington State
On Jan. 8, 2019, it was reported that Leach had interviewed with Mississippi State AD John Cohen in Key West, Florida.
Nearly a month later, Mike Leach’s name is still floating through the college football coaching rumor mill. |
Leach signed an extension to stay in Pullman through the 2024 season.
Despite reports stating he’d met with administrators from Arkansas earlier in the week about the Razorbacks’ coaching vacancy, Leach officially hopped off the coaching carousel Thursday morning, agreeing in principle to a contract extension that will keep the offensive guru in Pullman through the 2024 football season. |
Prior to signing his extension, Leach was rumored to be in the running for several SEC jobs.
Washington State fans watched their team lose in the Apple Cup for the seventh straight time last Friday, 31-13 in Seattle, but now it’s onto something that causes them even more discomfort. |
In Leach’s final two games at Washington State, the Cougars lost to rival Washington in the Apple Cup for the seventh straight season, and Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl.
Max Borghi collected the handoff from Anthony Gordon, lifted his head and surveyed the area around him. Washington State’s sophomore, generally a gifted runner in tight spaces, had only a few yards to go but nowhere to maneuver as a wall of white jerseys collapsed on him. |
