Updates and reactions: Mike Leach signs contract to become new Mississippi State football coach

Mike Leach’s flirtation with the SEC – something that began two years ago when Leach was in line to take the job at Tennessee – finally culminated early Thursday afternoon, when the Washington State coach was officially hired to coach Mississippi State.

Washington State AD Pat Chun comments on Leach

Leach signs contract at Mississippi State

Already a change of scenery on Leach's Twitter bio. pic.twitter.com/O9MHpGWsMX — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 9, 2020

Leach’s statement in the Miss. State press release. pic.twitter.com/CyTdhtA56k — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 9, 2020

Gov. Jay Inslee reacts to Leach departure

Current, former players react on Twitter

Mood knowing I will be rushing more..😆 https://t.co/NcGXPiCbbq — Max Borghi (@max_borghi) January 10, 2020

😳 — Robert Taylor (@Runitback_Rob) January 9, 2020

Wow — Big Papi Nardy👅💦👑 (@RenardBell_) January 9, 2020

.@Coach_Leach did something no one thought was possible and that was turn @WSUCougarFB into a @pac12 contender! He resurrected a program and coached boys into men. @HailStateFB you snagged a GREAT one! Salute to the pirate 🏴‍☠️ #KeepItGoing pic.twitter.com/rNaIXtI5T3 — Jeremiah Allison (@JeremiahMA8) January 9, 2020

Welp — Calvin Jackson Jr (@PrimetimeCeej) January 9, 2020

National reaction

Looks like the Mike Leach era in Pullman has come to an end, eight years, 55 wins, six bowl games and a multitude of Pac-12 passing records later. https://t.co/2ZUoCGUFWA — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 9, 2020

Going off the @PeteThamel report, I've also been able to confirm through a source Mike Leach has left #WSU for the job at #MissState. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 9, 2020

Mississippi State will be Leach’s last job. It’s closer to home, it’s closer to his family. It’s a challenge. He likes all those things. And the barbecue is better. — Vince Grippi (@vinceg55) January 9, 2020

Mike Leach vs. Lane Kiffin in the Egg Bowl. It's on. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 9, 2020

It’s been a heck of a ride. Thank you pic.twitter.com/piGuA1e2kj — Michael Baumgartner (@VoteBaumgartner) January 9, 2020

Mike Leach @HailStateFB and Lane Kiffin @OleMissFB?????

The football Gods decided to give us all a treat. Things about to get really interesting in the state of Mississippi! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 9, 2020

Leach’s last month at Washington State

On Jan. 8, 2019, it was reported that Leach had interviewed with Mississippi State AD John Cohen in Key West, Florida.

Leach signed an extension to stay in Pullman through the 2024 season.

Prior to signing his extension, Leach was rumored to be in the running for several SEC jobs.

In Leach’s final two games at Washington State, the Cougars lost to rival Washington in the Apple Cup for the seventh straight season, and Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl.