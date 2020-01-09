Updates and reactions: Mike Leach signs contract to become new Mississippi State football coach

Sports >  WSU football

Mike Leach signs contract to become new Mississippi State football coach

Jan. 9, 2020

Mike Leach’s flirtation with the SEC – something that began two years ago when Leach was in line to take the job at Tennessee – finally culminated early Thursday afternoon, when the Washington State coach was officially hired to coach Mississippi State.

On Jan. 8, 2019, it was reported that Leach had interviewed with Mississippi State AD John Cohen in Key West, Florida.

Leach signed an extension to stay in Pullman through the 2024 season.

Prior to signing his extension, Leach was rumored to be in the running for several SEC jobs.

In Leach’s final two games at Washington State, the Cougars lost to rival Washington in the Apple Cup for the seventh straight season, and Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl.

