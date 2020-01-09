Top 25 roundup: Will Richardson, No. 9 Oregon edge Arizona in overtime

Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. – Will Richardson scored 21 points, including seven of Oregon’s eight points in overtime, as the ninth-ranked Ducks held off No. 24 Arizona 74-73 on Thursday night.

Oregon (13-3, 2-1 Pac-12) rallied to tie the game late in regulation and went ahead for good on Richardson’s jumper with 17 seconds left in overtime.

Payton Pritchard, who played all 45 minutes, finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Ducks.

Nico Mannion led Arizona (11-4, 4-1) with 20 points and Josh Green scored 18. Zeke Naji had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wildcats scored first in overtime but Richardson tallied the next five points for Oregon before Nico Mannion hit a 3-pointer to knot the game at 71-71 with 1:37 remaining.

Pritchard made the first of two free throws with 48 seconds left and the teams traded baskets before Richardson banked in the decisive shot.

Arizona had two chances at a go-ahead basket and rebounded both misses but then turned the ball over on an inbounds pass with 1 second left.

Arizona used a 9-0 spurt to take a 66-60 lead with under two minutes remaining in regulation, but Oregon scored the final six points of regulation, with Pritchard’s short jumper knotting the game with 28 seconds left. Arizona played for a final shot but Zeke Nnaji misfired on a 15-foot jumper as time expired.

No. 8 Michigan State 74, Minnesota 58

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Cassius Winston scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half while Xavier Tillman finished with 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, leading Michigan State past Minnesota.

The Spartans (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) led by just four points at halftime before pulling away for their eighth straight victory, staying atop the Big Ten standings as the only team without a conference loss.

The Golden Gophers (8-7, 2-3) were very competitive in the first half, which had five lead changes and five ties, but couldn’t slow down Winston after halftime.

Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu had 22 points on 9-of-19 shooting, 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Marcus Carr scored 11 points and Alihan Demir added 10 points for the Gophers.

No. 19 Michigan 84, Purdue 78, 2 OT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Zavier Simpson scored 22 points, Jon Teske added 18 and Michigan’s seniors made big shots late to outlast Purdue.

Freshman Franz Wagner had 15 points for Michigan (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten), which avoided a third straight Big Ten loss.

Purdue sophomore Trevion Williams had career highs with 36 points and 20 rebounds but missed a shot to win at the regulation buzzer.

In the first overtime, Eric Hunter Jr. missed a contested jump shot for Purdue (9-7, 2-3), and Simpson’s desperation 3-pointer on the run also missed for Michigan at the buzzer.

Michigan left little to chance in the second overtime, scoring the first nine points of the session. Teske had a three-point play, followed by 3-pointers from Simpson and Wagner.

No. 23 Wichita State 76, No. 21 Memphis 67

WICHITA, Kan. – Jamarius Burton scored 16 points, leading Wichita State past Memphis.

Erik Stevenson had 12 points for the Shockers (14-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference), and Tyson Etienne scored 11.

Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis (12-3, 1-1). Achiuwa was 8 of 11 from the floor. Freshman reserve Tyler Harris scored 17 points for the Tigers.