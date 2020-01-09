Stanford uses late rally to subdue Washington 61-55

Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. – Tyrell Terry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with under 2 minutes to play, and Stanford overcame a 12-point deficit to stun Washington 61-55 on Thursday night.

Daejon Davis scored 12 points, including a game-tying 3-pointer, all in the second half for the Cardinal (13-2, 2-1 Pac-12), who have won six of seven. Spencer Jones scored 14, Oscar da Silva and Terry each had 11.

“We literally weren’t hitting shots,” Davis said. “The coaches talked about the game plan at halftime and just sticking with it.”

Jaden McDaniels produced his first career double-double with 18 points and a season-high 15 rebounds for the Huskies (11-5, 1-2), who were held scoreless over the final 3:12.

Nahziah Carter added 16 points, and Isaiah Stewart was held to a season-low four points, his first game with less than 12 points.

Stanford outscored Washington 26-8 over the final 11 minutes.

Elijah Hardy made his first career start in place of Quade Green, who was declared academically ineligible earlier in the day. The Oakland, California, native was part of a rotation at the point that also included McDaniels and Hamier Wright, among others.

Stanford needed its rotation in the post in an effort to combat Washington’s superior size advantage on both ends of the court. Lukas Kisunas, Jaiden Delaire, da Silva, Jones and Terry were each called for two fouls in the first half.

Isaac White and James Keefe were also used inside as the Cardinal fumbled around looking for ways to score. They shot 27.6% from the field and were 3 of 14 from long range in the first half.

The Huskies led by as many as 12 before White hit an off-balance 3-pointer from the corner to bring Stanford within 28-20 at the half.