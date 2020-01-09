Gonzaga-San Diego: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Toreros

Offensive MVP

Filip Petrusev, who made the Wooden Award midseason Top 25 watch list earlier this week, didn’t hurt his candidacy with 15 first-half points in just 11 minutes. The 6-foot-11 sophomore hit 6 of 8 shots – he followed one of his misses with a putback basket – and drew five fouls on USD bigs. Petrusev finished with 17 points and five boards in 15 minutes.

Defensive MVP

Corey Kispert cooled off San Diego’s hottest scorer. Braun Hartfield came in averaging 15.6 points in his last 10 games, but he had no luck against Kispert or Gonzaga’s help defense. The 6-6 wing missed all five of his first-half shot attempts and went scoreless in 18 minutes. He scored his first bucket on a midrange jumper with 18:04 left in the second half and finished with nine points.

Key moment

This one got out of hand quickly as Gonzaga cruised in front 23-5 after 7 minutes. Petrusev provided points inside, and Ryan Woolridge had the transition game at top speed with five first-half assists. Kispert and Ayayi added 3-pointers as Gonzaga’s lead swelled to 17. The Zags’ lead reached 53-17 at half.