Girls basketball: Maisie Burnham scores 23 points to lead Liberty over Upper Columbia

From staff reports

Liberty 75, Upper Columbia Academy 27: Maisie Burnham scored 23 points and the visiting Lancers (11-1, 6-0) beat the Lions (0-4, 0-4) in a Northeast 2B league game on Thursday. Ellie Denny added 14 points and Delaney Goodwin had 12 for Liberty. Mia Pierce led Upper Columbia Academy with 18.

Garfield-Palouse 35, Touchet 29: Madi Cloninger scored 17 points and the visiting Vikings (7-3, 3-2) beat the Indians (3-4, 0-4) in a Southeast 1B league game on Thursday. Briana Andrade led Touchet with 12 points.