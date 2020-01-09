Boys basketball: Austin Flaig helps Liberty topple Upper Columbia

From staff reports

Liberty 90, Upper Columbia Academy 47: Austin Flaig scored 20 points with 17 rebounds and the visiting Lancers (12-0, 5-0) defeated the Lions (0-4, 0-4) in a Northeast 1B matchup on Thursday.

Mason Simmons and Jacob Holling added 14 points apiece for Liberty, while Tayshawn Colvin had 13.

Evan Pierce led Upper Columbia Academy with 15 points.

Idaho

Moscow 61, Sandpoint 54: Ben Postell scored 13 points, and the Bears (5-7, 1-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (4-5, 0-1) in an Inland Empire 4A game on Thursday. Brayden Decker and Blake Buchanan added 12 points apiece for Moscow. Ryan Roos led Sandpoint with 15 points.

St. Maries 63, Bonners Ferry 48: Eli Gibson scored 12 points, Coleman Ross added 11 and the visiting Lumberjacks (7-1) beat the Badgers (2-4) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Matt Morgan led Bonners Ferry with 12 points and Ty Bateman added 11.

Mullan 51, Priest River JV 26: Riley Trogden scored 20 points, Luke Trogden added 16 and the Tigers (2-4) beat the visiting Spartans in a nonleague game on Thursday.