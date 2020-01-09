Area Sports Menu for Friday, January 10

Basketball

College men: NWC: Willamette at Whitworth, 8 p.m.

College women: NWC: Willamette at Whitworth, 6 p.m.

High school boys: GSL: Mead at Gonzaga Prep, Rogers at Shadle Park, Ferris at University, North Central at Mt. Spokane, Lewis and Clark at Central Valley, all 7:15 p.m. IEL 5A: Post Falls at Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene at Lake City, both 7 p.m. GNL: Pullman at Cheney, Clarkston at West Valley, both 7 p.m. NEA: Riverside at Colville, Medical Lake at Deer Park, both 5:30 p.m. NE 2B: Kettle Falls at Chewleah, St. George’s at Northwest Christian, both 7:30 p.m. NE 1B: Columbia at Cusick, Odessa at Northport, Valley Christian at Republic, Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Curlew, Wellpinit at Selkirk, all 7:30 p.m. SE 1B: St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Colton, 7:30. Nonleague: Priest River at Genesis Prep, 7 p.m.; Tri-Cities Prep at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 7:30.

High school girls: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Central Valley, Mead at Gonzaga Prep, North Central at Mt. Spokane, Rogers at Shadle Park, Ferris at University, all 5:30 p.m. IEL 5A: Post Falls at Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene at Lake City, both 5:30 p.m. IEL 4A: Lakeland at Moscow, 7 p.m. GNL: Pullman at Cheney, Clarkston at West Valley, both 5:30 p.m. NEA: Riverside at Colville, Medical Lake at Deer Park, both 7:15 p.m. NE 2B: Kettle Falls at Chewelah, St. George’s at Northwest Christian, both 6 p.m. NE 1B: Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Curlew, Columbia at Cusick, Odessa at Northport, Wellpinit at Selkirk, Valley Christian at Republic, all 6 p.m. SE 1B: St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Colton, 6 p.m. Nonleague: Priest River at Genesis Prep, 5:30 p.m.; Tri-Cities Prep at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 6.

Hockey

WHL: Vancouver at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. KIJHL: Spokane at Golden, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

College women: Pac-12: USC at Washington State, 5 p.m.

Tennis

College women: Washington State at Hawaii Invitational in Honolulu. Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Track and field

College indoor: Gonzaga, Eastern Washington, Whitworth, CC Spokane at Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open in Moscow, Idaho, 10:40 a.m.

Wrestling

College: North Idaho at NJCAA Duals in Miami, Oklahoma, 7 a.m.

High school: River City Duals at Post Falls HS, 3 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:25. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.