Reader photo: Brief encounter with red-tailed hawk
Wed., Jan. 8, 2020
Traveling along U.S. Highway 395, Cathy Lee spotted this red-tailed hawk. “It paused for a moment then dove to the ground and was obscured in the vegetation,” she wrote of the encounter.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
