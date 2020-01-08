Prep notebook: Justin Gies signs to play football at Whitworth

Justin Gies, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound guard and defensive end from Post Falls, signed a national letter of intent to play football at Whitworth University last week.

Gies earned All-Inland Empire League first-team honors this past season at offensive line. He helped the Trojans go 6-5 and reach the Idaho 5A State playoffs.

Post Falls knocked off Skyview at home 42-37 in a first-round game before bowing out to Mountain View in a quarterfinal.

Initial RPI released

The Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association released its initial Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) for boys and girls basketball, which determines seeding at the state tournaments, at the start of the new year.

After its win over Mt. Spokane on Tuesday, Central Valley (10-1) is rated No. 4 in 4A boys. Defending 4A champ Gonzaga Prep (7-4) is No. 20.

Mt. Spokane (10-2) holds the No. 1 spot in 3A.

On the girls side, G-Prep is No. 8 and CV No. 9 in 4A. Mt. Spokane is No. 3 in 3A.

Trojans, Hawks ranked

Post Falls boys basketball (12-2) was ranked third in Idaho 5A in the latest state media poll, released on Monday.

The Trojans own victories over Mt. Spokane, G-Prep, Ferris and Mead this season. They also lost to CV on Dec. 14.

In 4A, Lakeland (10-1) was also ranked No. 3.

CdA baseball coach out

Nick Mahin, who coached the Coeur d’Alene baseball team the past four seasons, resigned before the holiday break, according to CdA athletic director Mike Randles.

Randles said Mahin stepped down for family reasons.

Mahin guided the Vikings to a record of 67-35. In 2017, the Vikings qualified for the 5A State tournament, winning the consolation championship.

CdA won the Inland Empire League last season and finished 21-3, falling to Lake City for the region’s second berth to state.