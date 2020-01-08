Mattress Firm Student of the Week: Belgrade’s Gracey Carter

By Aunica Koch SWX

Gracey Carter is everywhere. In the fall, she’s putting up blocks on the volleyball court. This time of year, it’s sinking baskets in the gym. In the spring, she’s working to beat the school record in javelin.

Competition is nothing new for the Belgrade junior. Growing up with two older brothers, they pushed her to be better both in sports and in life.

“I try and volunteer as much as I can. I try and go to the food bank as much as I can,” said Gracey Carter. “My goal is two times a month but then with sports and always being in the gym it’s kind of hard.”

But regardless of what she has going on, she always finds a way. This year she led her school to help in the annual “Can the Griz” food drive.

When her oldest brother, Garrett, suggested trying out the volunteer based Key Club - she was hooked.

“When I went to my first YC (Youth Conference), Aidspirit came and they were telling us about these kids and they were trying to raise money to build a wall around this orphanage so kids won’t be kidnapped and used for witchcraft,” said Carter holding back tears. “I remember once they were done giving the presentation I went outside crying and told my mom, ‘Mom, we need to, I need to do something about this.’”

Carter quickly moved up the ranks of Key Club and is now holding the post of Lieutenant Governor. Though the club focuses on worldly issues like her orphanage example, they also take pride in helping their own community too.

“There’s a lot of homelessness in Belgrade,” said Carter. “We make these things called ‘Wren Bags’ and we put socks, granola bars, shampoo, conditioner, all sorts of stuff in these bags and then we donate them.”

Though it can seem small, Carter says all of her effort is building a mountain.

“It’s really rewarding to know that instead of binge watching your favorite show that you can just go out and put a little effort in and that can change someone’s life,” said Carter. “Through Key Club, I’ve had lots of people come up and I didn’t realize how big of a difference I was making. That’s why I stuck with it.”

One other benefit that Carter has come to realize is that while helping out her town - they’re returning the favor by watching her games.

“I’d see these people and say ‘Oh, they’re just the upperclassmen’s family’ but now I’m an upperclassman and I see these same people there,” said Carter. “You don’t realize that they’re there to watch your whole team play, not just one kid. It’s nice to know that people come just to try and be a part of the community and that really helps our community grow as a whole.”

Though she’s currently out with a concussion, Carter will be back on the court and back helping on the streets in no time.