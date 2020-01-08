GSL boys: Post Falls moves to 5-1 against GSL with win over Rogers

From staff reports

Caden McLean and Alex Horning scored 18 points apiece and visiting Post Falls beat Rogers 72-51 in a nonleague game on Wednesday.

The Trojans scored 30 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Pirates. Post Falls (12-2) is ranked No. 3 in Idaho 5A in the state media poll this week and is 5-1 against the GSL this season.

Rogers (2-8) was led by Evan Nomee with 17 points, while Torrey Daniels added 10.

The Pirates resume Greater Spokane League play on Friday at Shadle Park (2-10, 0-4).