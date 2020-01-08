Gonzaga Basketball
Gonzaga-San Diego key matchup: Braun Hartfield has developed into the Toreros’ top scoring option

UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 8, 2020

By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Braun Hartfield has emerged as San Diego’s best offensive weapon.

The wiry, 6-foot-6 junior wing is second to guard Joey Calcaterra’s 13.2 points, but Hartfield has produced 10 straight double-digit games while averaging 15.6 points. He’s shooting just under 50% from the field in that span.

Hartfield, a transfer from Youngstown State, has made 25 3-pointers, but he does his best work inside the arc with 52.7% accuracy. He leads USD in free-throw attempts (58), but has hit just 57% at the stripe. He rarely leaves the floor (team-high 34.2 minutes).

Junior wing Corey Kispert will probably defend Hartfield while point guard Ryan Woolridge matches up with Marion Humphrey and Joel Ayayi guards the 6-3 Calcaterra.

Hartfield’s 25-point effort against Hofstra is USD’s top individual scoring game of the season.

Hartfield collects 6.1 rebounds per game and has two double-doubles. He shares the team lead with 22 steals.

