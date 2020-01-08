WSU Men's Basketball
Sports >  WSU basketball

CJ Elleby, Washington State visit California in Pac-12 road opener

UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 8, 2020

Washington State forward CJ Elleby runs on the court during the second half against Southern California on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Pullman. (Young Kwak / AP)
Washington State forward CJ Elleby runs on the court during the second half against Southern California on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Pullman. (Young Kwak / AP)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Associated Press

Washington State (10-5, 1-1 Pac-12) vs. Cal (6-8, 0-1)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks, 920-AM)

Bottom line: Two sophomore guards will be on display as CJ Elleby and Washington State will take on Matt Bradley and Cal. Elleby has scored 26% of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.8 points over his last five games. Bradley is averaging 17.4 points over the last five games.

Squad leadership: Cal’s Bradley has averaged 17.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while Kareem South has averaged 11 points. For the Cougars, Elleby has averaged 19 points and 6.8 rebounds while Isaac Bonton has averaged 12.7 points and four rebounds.

Creating offense: Bonton has been directly responsible for 41% of all WSU field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

Accounting for assists: The Cougars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Bears. Cal has an assist on 19 of 61 field goals (31.1%) across its previous three outings while WSU has assists on 33 of 71 field goals (46.5%) during its past three games.

Did you know? The WSU offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.8% of its possessions, the fifth-best rate in the nation. The Cal defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.5% of all possessions (ranked 311th among Division I teams).

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in WSU basketball