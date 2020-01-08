Area Sports Menu for Thursday, January 9

Basketball

College men: Pac-12: Washington at Stanford, 6 p.m.; Washington State at California, 7:30. WCC: Gonzaga at San Diego, 7 p.m. Big Sky: Montana at Eastern Washington, 6:05 p.m.; Montana State at Idaho, 6:30.

College women: WCC: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga, 6 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Montana, Idaho at Montana State, both 6 p.m.

High school boys: IEL 4A: Sandpoint at Moscow, 7 p.m. IML: St. Maries at Bonners Ferry, 7 p.m. NE 2B: Liberty at Upper Columbia Academy, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls: NE 2B: Liberty at Upper Columbia Academy, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

High school: GSL: University, Mead, Shadle Park, Ferris and Rogers at Albertsons Gymnastics Center, 6 p.m.

Tennis

College women: Washington State at Hawaii Invitational.

Wrestling

High school: GSL: Shadle Park at Ferris, University at Lewis and Clark, Mt. Spokane at Rogers, all 7 p.m. NEA: Colville at Medical Lake, Riverside at Newport, Freeman at Lakeside (WA), all 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.