Area roundup: Garrett White leads CC Spokane men past Yakima Valley

From staff reports

Garrett White totaled 26 points and nine rebounds, and the Community Colleges of Spokane men’s basketball team beat visiting Yakima Valley 106-95 on Wednesday.

Six players scored in double figures for the Sasquatch (13-3, 3-0 Northwest Athletic Conference). Austin White had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Kain White also scored 16, and Kobe Reese tallied 15 points.

CCS outrebounded the Yaks 45-30 and made 31 of 39 free throws to 17 of 30 for YVC.

Trey Sanchez led Yakima Valley (5-9, 2-1) with 21 points. Kieon Gill added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The CCS men and women host Treasure Valley in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Women’s basketball

Callie Delp scored 12 points and Yakima Valley defeated host CC Spokane 67-53.

Tarryn Hart, Nicole Rasmussen and Jenni Johnson added 10 points apiece for the Yaks (12-4, 2-1 NWAC).

Faith Adams tallied 16 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Sasquatch (8-4, 1-2). Other than Adams, CCS shot 1 of 17 from 3-point range.

Katlyn Ostrowski and Tori Ivins totaled 11 points apiece for CCS.