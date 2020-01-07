SWX Home
Sports

On the air

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Georgetown … FS1

4 p.m.: Davidson at Rhode Island … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina State … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Tulsa at Cincinnati … ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Florida State at Wake Forest … Root

5:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Xavier … FS1

6 p.m.: Tulane at Connecticut … CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Texas … ESPN2

6 p.m.: Arkansas at LSU … ESPNU

Basketball, college women

6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State … Root

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Denver at Dallas … ESPN

6 p.m.: New York at Utah …. Root (Comcast only)

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Golden State … ESPN

Golf

8 p.m.: EPGA Tour, Hong Kong Open … Golf

2 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour, Hong Kong Open … Golf

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia … NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Dallas at Los Angeles … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall