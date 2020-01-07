On the air
Tue., Jan. 7, 2020
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Georgetown … FS1
4 p.m.: Davidson at Rhode Island … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina State … ESPN2
4 p.m.: Tulsa at Cincinnati … ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Florida State at Wake Forest … Root
5:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Xavier … FS1
6 p.m.: Tulane at Connecticut … CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Texas … ESPN2
6 p.m.: Arkansas at LSU … ESPNU
Basketball, college women
6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State … Root
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Denver at Dallas … ESPN
6 p.m.: New York at Utah …. Root (Comcast only)
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Golden State … ESPN
Golf
8 p.m.: EPGA Tour, Hong Kong Open … Golf
2 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour, Hong Kong Open … Golf
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia … NBC Sports
7 p.m.: Dallas at Los Angeles … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.