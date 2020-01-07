GSL girls basketball: Emma Main plays major role in Mt. Spokane’s win

If someone told you last season that Emma Main would lead Mt. Spokane in scoring in a huge league game without making a 3-pointer, you would have had every right to look at them a little funny.

On Tuesday, Main had the last laugh.

The senior scored 19 points – all in the paint and many driving to the hoop to draw contact – and the Wildcats knocked off visiting Central Valley 51-40 in a Greater Spokane League showdown.

Main’s points were necessary as the Bears did a good job limiting all-league guard Jayda Noble to 12 points.

Chloe Williams led CV with 13 points while Anika Chalich added 11 – including three 3-pointers.

With the Bears’ defense guarding against the long shots, Main took matters into her hands.

“I don’t know,” Main said. “I guess they were just up on me and I just had to create something different, I guess.”

“I mean, that just shows how diverse she is in her game,” Noble said of her teammate. “I mean, sure she didn’t make a 3-pointer. Everything was inside because she analyzed that. She talks hard too, and that gets us going.”

After trailing at halftime and a back-and-forth third quarter, Main got loose on a back-door cut to put the Wildcats up 42-39 with 3 minutes left.

“CV’s defense is so physical,” Mt. Spokane coach David Pratt said. “So we had to we had to get to the basket. We worked on it for the last few days knowing that that’s the kind of defense they play.”

CV’s MJ Bruno fouled out with 2:25 left on a loose ball in the defensive end, but Gracey Neal missed the front of the 1-and-1. Neal made up for it on the next possession, hitting a short jumper in traffic to make it a four-point game with 1:54 left.

CV turned it over and Mt. Spokane went back to the line, with freshman guard Destiny Kamalu-Vargas making a pair to push the lead to six.

“We needed (Kamalu-Vargas) because we had some injuries,” Pratt explained. “She was like, ‘Thank you coach. I’m excited.’ I mean, there was no fear.”

CV’s Peyton Howard tried to drive the baseline but stepped out of bounds for a turnover with 38.8 seconds left. The Bears were forced to foul and Main made 3 of 4 at the line to seal it.

“(Main) hit great free throws down the stretch,” Pratt said. “She’s just so tough. She’s matured in such a great way.”

Chalich and Williams hit back-to-back 3s toward the end of the first and CV led 13-9 after one quarter.

Chalich’s 3 with 5 minutes to go until halftime put the Bears up 19-11 and prompted a timeout by Pratt.

The break didn’t help – at first. Chalich hit a runner in the lane on the next possession to make it a nine-point game.

Kyara Sayers made a 3 to stop the streak, but Howard responded with a short jumper at the other end.

Kamalu-Vargas hit a 3, then Sophia Bertotti-Metoyer made a layup after a steal to cut the Bears’ lead to 25-19 with a minute left in the half.

Noble hit a step-back 3 with 6 seconds left, then came up with a steal, layup and free throw and Mt. Spokane trailed 27-25 at intermission.

Main’s layup at the start of the third tied it at 27.

Williams nailed a 3, but Noble made a spinning layup and was fouled by Bruno – her third. Noble hit the free throw to tie it again at 32.

With just under 2 minutes, Tia Allen found Bertotti-Metoyer underneath for an easy layup and the Wildcats went up 36-34.

After a CV turnover, Main drove the lane and put Mt. Spokane up by three with 51 seconds left. Teila Allen blocked a layup attempt by Howard at the other end and the third quarter finished with the Wildcats up 38-35.

The teams went scoreless for the first 2 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter.

Bruno broke the drought with a short jumper to pull CV within one.

Main answered, driving the lane for a layup and drawing a foul from Bruno – her fourth. But Noble drew her fourth on the next possession and Bruno hit 1 of 2 to tie it again.

Around the league

Gonzaga Prep 62, Shadle Park 28: Leah Carney scored 11 points and the Bullpups (9-2, 4-1) defeated the Highlanders (4-7, 0-4).

Izzy Boring led Shadle Park with 14 points.

Lewis and Clark 56, University 54: Andie Zylak scored 32 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out five assists and the Tigers (5-4, 3-2) beat the visiting Titans (4-7, 2-3).

Macey Grant added 11 points for Lewis and Clark.

Tyler McCliment-Call led University with 34 points and Ellie Boni added 10.

Mead 74, Rogers 24: Olivia Moore scored 16 points and the Panthers (8-3, 3-2) beat the visiting Pirates (1-8, 0-4).

Joelnell Momberg added 11 points for Mead.

Destiny Cosner led Rogers with 10 points.

Ferris 56, North Central 35: Kendall Omlin scored 18 points and the visiting Saxons (5-5, 3-2) beat the Indians (4-8, 1-3).

Laney Erickson added 11 points for Ferris.

Justine Tonasket scored nine points to lead North Central.