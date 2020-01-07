Grizzlies’ Manuel Overcomes Slump, Earns Conference Honors

By Keith Demolder SWX

Basketball is all about how well you can rebound—literally and metaphorically.

Montana Grizzly senior SG Kendal Manuel during a 7-game stretch shot just 24-for-68 (35%) from the field and 10-for-43 (23%) from 3-point range. For the usually sharp-shooting Manuel, it was a slump unlike any seen during his Grizzly career.

But, during his past two games on the road against Southern Utah and Northern Colorado, Manuel rebounded and was recognized by the Big Sky Conference for his step-up play.

For the second week in a row, a player on the Montana Grizzlies men’s basketball team has earned Player of the Week honors from the Big Sky (Sayeed Pridgett was earned those honors last week).

This is Manuel’s first time being named Big Sky Player of the Week.

Against the Thunderbirds, Manuel hit 6-of-14 from the field, including three 3-pointers to go along with his six rebounds and a steal.

The next game, though, Manuel finally rose to the occasion: a career-high 30 points.

Although the Griz fell to the Bears on the road, Manuel hit 13-of-16 from the field, including all three of his 3-point attempts. Not to mention, Manuel also racked up a season-high six boards and three steals.

Manuel and the Grizzlies will be back in action on Thursday night on the road at Eastern Washington and the game will be broadcasted LIVE state-wide on SWX at 7:00 p.m.