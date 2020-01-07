Girls basketball: Hailey Marlow’s 20 points lead West Valley over Pullman

From staff reports

Hailey Marlow scored 20 points and visiting West Valley (9-1, 3-0) beat Pullman (3-8, 0-3) 59-33 in a Great Northern League game on Tuesday.

Neveah Sherwood added 11 points for the Eagles.

East Valey 53, Cheney 45: Ellie Syverson scored 14 points and the Knights (10-2, 3-1) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (2-7, 0-3).

Maggie Smith led Cheney with 11 points.

Northeast 1A

Deer Park 59, Newport 34: Taylor Lyons scored 18 points and the visiting Stags (8-3, 3-1) beat the Grizzlies (5-6, 1-3).

Alika Robinson led Newport with 10 points.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 64, Reardan 32: Maisie Burnham scored 25 points and the Lancers (10-1, 5-0) beat the visiting Indians (4-7, 2-3).

Ayden Krupke led Reardan with 12 points.

Northport 41, Selkirk 27: Isabelle Bair scored 12 points and the Mustangs (4-5, 3-3) defeated the Rangers (6-5, 3-3).

Madison Chantry led Selkirk with seven points.

Colfax 49, Northwest Christian 35: Asher Cai scored 16 points and the visiting Bulldogs (8-3, 3-1) beat the Crusaders (9-3, 2-1).

Avery Bowman led Northwest Christian with 10 points.

Asotin 54, Tekoa-Rosalia 41: Kayla Paine scored 29 points and the visiting Panthers (2-11, 1-3) beat the Timberwolves (1-10, 0-4).

Emily Kramer scored 12 points to lead Tekoa-Rosalia.

Northeast 1B

Odessa 61, Wellpinit 56 (OT): Maddy Wagner scored 14 points and the visiting Tigers (6-2, 5-1) beat the Redskins (6-2, 4-1) in overtime.

McKennah Davison added 12 points for Odessa, and Lachelle Boyd led Wellpinit with 13.

Curlew 60, Inchelium 57: Korin Baker scored 19 points and the Cougars (7-3, 4-1) defeated the Hornets (9-2, 4-1).

Mia Pakootas led Inchelium with 22 points.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 63, Harrington 7: Mimi Isaak scored 33 points and the Warriors (3-5, 3-2) beat the visiting Panthers (0-5, 0-5).

Makenna Oliver added 15 points for Almira/Coulee-Hartline.

Garfield-Palouse 43, Potlatch 27: Paige Collier scored 18 points and the Vikings (6-3) beat the visiting Loggers (4-8) in a nonleague game.

Collier also secured 10 rebounds and Kenzi Pedersen added 11 points for Garfield-Palouse.

Valley Christian 39, Columbia 24: Stephanie Chadduck scored 23 points and the visiting Panthers (1-0, 1-0) beat the Lions (1-7, 1-3).

Lexauna Nelson led Columbia with 14 points.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 50, Wilbur-Creston 46: Drew Curtis-Brewer scored 18 points, grabbed 11 rebounds with four steals and the Eagles (3-6, 1-3) defeated the Wildcats (2-4, 0-3).

Callie Haden led Wilbur-Creston with 12 points.

Idaho

Post Falls 67, Lakeland 34: Alexis Heath scored 16 points and the visiting Trojans (12-2) beat the Hawks (10-1) in a nonleague game.

Laney Smith added 11 points for Post Falls and Katy Ryan led Lakeland with nine points and 13 rebounds.

Wallace 59, Genesis prep 23: Jaden House scored 19 points and the Miners (5-4, 4-0) beat the visiting Jaguars (0-9, 0-1) in a North Star league game.

Megan Morin and Sarah Johnson added 12 points apiece for Wallace.