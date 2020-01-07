Girls basketball: Hailey Marlow’s 20 points lead West Valley over Pullman
UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 7, 2020
Hailey Marlow scored 20 points and visiting West Valley (9-1, 3-0) beat Pullman (3-8, 0-3) 59-33 in a Great Northern League game on Tuesday.
Neveah Sherwood added 11 points for the Eagles.
East Valey 53, Cheney 45: Ellie Syverson scored 14 points and the Knights (10-2, 3-1) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (2-7, 0-3).
Maggie Smith led Cheney with 11 points.
Northeast 1A
Deer Park 59, Newport 34: Taylor Lyons scored 18 points and the visiting Stags (8-3, 3-1) beat the Grizzlies (5-6, 1-3).
Alika Robinson led Newport with 10 points.
Northeast 2B
Liberty 64, Reardan 32: Maisie Burnham scored 25 points and the Lancers (10-1, 5-0) beat the visiting Indians (4-7, 2-3).
Ayden Krupke led Reardan with 12 points.
Northport 41, Selkirk 27: Isabelle Bair scored 12 points and the Mustangs (4-5, 3-3) defeated the Rangers (6-5, 3-3).
Madison Chantry led Selkirk with seven points.
Colfax 49, Northwest Christian 35: Asher Cai scored 16 points and the visiting Bulldogs (8-3, 3-1) beat the Crusaders (9-3, 2-1).
Avery Bowman led Northwest Christian with 10 points.
Asotin 54, Tekoa-Rosalia 41: Kayla Paine scored 29 points and the visiting Panthers (2-11, 1-3) beat the Timberwolves (1-10, 0-4).
Emily Kramer scored 12 points to lead Tekoa-Rosalia.
Northeast 1B
Odessa 61, Wellpinit 56 (OT): Maddy Wagner scored 14 points and the visiting Tigers (6-2, 5-1) beat the Redskins (6-2, 4-1) in overtime.
McKennah Davison added 12 points for Odessa, and Lachelle Boyd led Wellpinit with 13.
Curlew 60, Inchelium 57: Korin Baker scored 19 points and the Cougars (7-3, 4-1) defeated the Hornets (9-2, 4-1).
Mia Pakootas led Inchelium with 22 points.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 63, Harrington 7: Mimi Isaak scored 33 points and the Warriors (3-5, 3-2) beat the visiting Panthers (0-5, 0-5).
Makenna Oliver added 15 points for Almira/Coulee-Hartline.
Garfield-Palouse 43, Potlatch 27: Paige Collier scored 18 points and the Vikings (6-3) beat the visiting Loggers (4-8) in a nonleague game.
Collier also secured 10 rebounds and Kenzi Pedersen added 11 points for Garfield-Palouse.
Valley Christian 39, Columbia 24: Stephanie Chadduck scored 23 points and the visiting Panthers (1-0, 1-0) beat the Lions (1-7, 1-3).
Lexauna Nelson led Columbia with 14 points.
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 50, Wilbur-Creston 46: Drew Curtis-Brewer scored 18 points, grabbed 11 rebounds with four steals and the Eagles (3-6, 1-3) defeated the Wildcats (2-4, 0-3).
Callie Haden led Wilbur-Creston with 12 points.
Idaho
Post Falls 67, Lakeland 34: Alexis Heath scored 16 points and the visiting Trojans (12-2) beat the Hawks (10-1) in a nonleague game.
Laney Smith added 11 points for Post Falls and Katy Ryan led Lakeland with nine points and 13 rebounds.
Wallace 59, Genesis prep 23: Jaden House scored 19 points and the Miners (5-4, 4-0) beat the visiting Jaguars (0-9, 0-1) in a North Star league game.
Megan Morin and Sarah Johnson added 12 points apiece for Wallace.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.