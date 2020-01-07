Eastern Washington freshman offensive lineman George Becker dies

Eastern Washington offensive lineman George Becker died on Saturday while away for Christmas break.

Becker’s high school football team, Gridley High School in northern California, and family members confirmed on social media the 18-year-old freshman’s death.

“With a heavy heart GHS Football mourns the loss of one of our own, George Becker,” the Gridley football team page posted on Facebook. “He was truly one of the finest young men to have graced the halls and field here at GHS.”

An official cause of death has not been announced.

Becker redshirted this past season and was a member of the Eagles’ 2019 recruiting class. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder was a two-star recruit who also fielded offers from Fresno State and Sacramento State. He planned to major in business at EWU.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of a great person, family member, teammate and friend,” EWU head coach Aaron Best said. “George touched many along his journey and he was loved by them all. Rest in peace, George. We love you.”

Becker’s funeral will be held Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gridley, California.