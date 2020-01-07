SWX Home
Sports >  NFL

Cowboys to introduce Mike McCarthy as club’s 9th coach Wednesday

In this Jan. 15, 2017 photo, Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, left, congratulates Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy after their 34-31 win in an NFL divisional playoff football game in Arlington, Texas. (Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)
In this Jan. 15, 2017 photo, Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, left, congratulates Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy after their 34-31 win in an NFL divisional playoff football game in Arlington, Texas. (Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys will introduce Mike McCarthy as the ninth coach in franchise history Wednesday.

The club made the announcement Tuesday, a day after McCarthy reached agreement on a deal to replace Jason Garrett.

It’s the second coaching stop for the 56-year-old McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and went to the playoffs nine times in 12-plus seasons with Green Bay.

The Packers won the title at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago. They went to the NFC championship game four times under McCarthy, who is 125-77-2 in the regular season and 10-8 in the playoffs.

Garrett led an underachieving 8-8 team in a make-or-break season, missing the playoffs in the final year of his contract. Owner Jerry Jones said Sunday the club wasn’t offering Garrett another contract after McCarthy had already interviewed.

The 53-year-old Garrett had the second-longest tenure in club history at 9 1/2 seasons.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall